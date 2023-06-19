His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, crowned, on Sunday evening, the winners of the first place for the three categories of the Sharjah Sports Championship for Padel Tennis in its first edition, which was held at the WPA Center hall in the Rahmaniyah suburb of Sharjah.

His Highness honored the winners of the championship in its three categories, where the first place in the category of citizens was won by Muhammad Juma Al Muhairi and Isa Khalifa Al Shaibani, while the first place award for the category of citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries was won by Fahd Behbehani and Abdulaziz Al Mayouf from the State of Kuwait, and the Emirati duo Abdullah Al Abdullah was crowned. Spain’s Xavi Rodriguez is a professional.

During the coronation, His Highness also honored the teams that won second place in the Sharjah Sports Championship for paddle tennis in all its categories, in addition to the sponsors and partners in organizing the tournament.

His Highness had watched the final match of the tournament, which was organized by the Sharjah Sports Channel in cooperation with the “WBA” center for the professional category, which was characterized by clubbing and enthusiasm, in which the players presented high levels that reflect the strength of competition in the tournament matches from its inception until the final confrontation.

His Highness was also briefed on the facilities of the “WPA” center and the sports facilities it contains, such as the gymnasium, physiotherapy, sports examination room and recovery rooms that serve visitors of both sexes.

The tournament, which was held over 5 days, witnessed an exciting competition among the participating players, who numbered 230 participants, divided into 3 categories: “Citizens – Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council – Professionals”.

The tournament enjoyed wide participation from different countries of the world, including the UAE, the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, while a number of professional players from Spain, Brazil and Portugal participated.

The total prizes for the winning teams amounted to 165,000 dirhams, in addition to the many prizes allocated to the attending fans. The tournament was played according to the knockout system, leading to the final match.

The final and coronation match, alongside His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were attended by: Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Exchange Federation, and Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, a number of directors of government institutions and agencies, representatives of sponsoring companies, and a large number of fans who follow and love the game.