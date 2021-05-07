Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, crowned the winners of the social cultural competition program “The Star of Majlis” broadcast on Sharjah Radio, where the Hamid Al Hammadi family won the first place award from the Wasit Suburb Council, amounting to 60,000 dirhams, while they were ranked in the center. The second place went to the family of Hussein Karam Ibrahim, from the Wasit suburb council, and won a prize of 40,000 dirhams, while the third place went to the family of Shahd Faraj Ubaid, from the Khalidiya Suburb Council, and won 20 thousand dirhams, and the program offered prizes to centers from the fourth to the tenth of 5 thousand dirhams Each of them.

The coronation ceremony, which was held yesterday evening, Thursday, at the Culture Palace, was attended by Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council, and Abeer Al Shawi, Director of Sharjah Radio.

Over the course of 24 episodes, the program witnessed competitions between the participating teams in this year’s season, whose episodes were broadcast live from the Palace of Culture theater, in addition to direct transmission on all social media sites and the application of Maraya.

The program, whose episodes were presented by Jamal Al Sumaiti and Maryam Al-Ajil, is one of the most prominent competitions for Sharjah Radio in the holy month, and was produced by the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority in cooperation with the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah, and aimed at strengthening the relationship between members of the same family, by placing them in situations that require solidarity and cooperation It is complete to answer a group of carefully selected questions, and it provides an opportunity for family members to highlight their talents and cultivate the spirit of competition between families of all age groups.

In each episode, the program relied on hosting contestants gathered by the boundaries of their suburb council, in coordination with the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah, and each team consists of 3 people and 2 reserves for each family of the first and second class, while attendance at the Cultural Palace theater was limited to the contestants, not the audience As a commitment to preventive precautions.

The program’s questions varied between cultural, social, national, heritage, sports and scientific topics, which created competition and gave the audience an information package that was accompanied by a lot of excitement, enthusiasm, and the intimate social atmosphere that accompanied the “Najm Majlis” and the families participating in it.

The contestants were selected in cooperation with the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah according to the suburban councils in the Emirate of Sharjah, and then the draw was conducted to challenge the competition schedule through the application of zoom, and the teams qualified, according to the collection of points in the first, second and third round, and in the final stages a knockout system was adopted.

36 teams participated in the first round, 24 teams qualified for the second round, 12 teams reached the third round, then 8 teams qualified for the semi-finals 4 teams, and the first three places were finally determined in the final round.