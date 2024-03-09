His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed, this Saturday evening, the closing ceremony of the 33rd session of Sharjah Theater Days, which was held at the Culture Palace in Sharjah.

The closing ceremony activities began with a report from the jury presented by Hazza Al Barari, Chairman of the Committee, in which he expressed the highest verses of thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, for His Highness’s support for theatrical events in the Emirate of Sharjah, and at the national level. The Arab did not leave a positive impact that contributed to the development of the theatrical movement.

Al-Barari congratulated the success of the session, and praised the efforts of the Department of Culture in organization and public attendance, and the unique communication between him and the stage.

In its report, the committee praised the level and diversity of the performances, their high artistic value, the remarkable presence of Emirati women, and the recording of the emergence of a number of new talents who were distinguished by their generosity and passion for theatre.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi honored the winners of the 33rd Sharjah Theater Days Awards. The play “How Do We Forgive Us?” won? The Sharjah National Theater Troupe won the award for the best integrated theatrical performance.

The artist Muhammad Al-Amiri won the award for best theatrical direction for the play “How Do We Forgive Us?”, while the award for best theatrical writing went to writer Ismail Abdullah for the same play.

The artist Abdullah Masoud won the award for Best Actor in a First Role for his role in the play “Iskan” by the Ras Al Khaimah Theater Troupe, while the artist Baddour Muhammad received the Award for Best Actress in a First Role for her role in the play “The Last Tariq” by the Dubai National Theater Troupe.

The artist Faisal Musa won the award for best actor in a second role for the play “Eid Feast” by the Sharjah Modern Theater Troupe, and the artist Sarah Al-Saadi won the award for best actress in a second role for her role in the play “Scene Zero” by the Khor Fakkan Arts Theater troupe.

The artist Abdullah Al-Taweel won the Best Promising Actor Award for his role in the play “Eid Feast” by the Sharjah Modern Theater Group, while the artist Waad Tariq won the Best Promising Actress Award for her role in the same play “Eid Feast.”

In the rest of the Sharjah Theater Days Awards in its 33rd session, the award for best decor was won by the artist Abdul Rahman Al-Kass for his design of the decor for the play “Housing” by the Ras Al Khaimah National Theater troupe, and the award for best lighting was won by the artist Majid Al-Muaini for the play “How Do We Forgive Us?”, while he won the award for best lighting. Sound and musical effects by artist Saud Al Naqbi for the play “Iskan” by the Ras Al Khaimah National Theater Troupe.

The award for best costumes and accessories was won by artist Hamda Al Dhaheri for the play “The Last Tariq” by the Dubai National Theater troupe, while artist Basma Mubarak won the award for best makeup for the play “Iskan” by the Ras Al Khaimah National Theater troupe.

The artist Ahmed Al Majid won the Outstanding Arab Theatrical Artist Award from a non-UAE citizen, for his writing of the play “Scene Zero” for the Khor Fakkan Arts Theater troupe, and the show “Eid Feast” produced by the Modern Theater Troupe in Sharjah won the Special Jury Award.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also honored the winners of the Sharjah Award for Theatrical Writing “Theatrical Scripts for Adults.” The Saudi writer Ahmed Musa Yousef won first place for his text “Shahryar Tells,” and the Omani writer Osama bin Zayed Al Shaqsi won second place for his text “An Extraordinary Guest.” The Omani writer, Osama bin Khamis Al-Sulaimi, won third place for his text “Mancholia.”