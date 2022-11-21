Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, founding president of the Association of Friends of Cancer Patients, Ambassador of the International Union for Cancer Control for the World Cancer Declaration, Ambassador of the International Union for Cancer Control for pediatric cancers, Yesterday, the Fifth Joint Gulf Conference on Cancer, organized by the Association of Friends of Cancer Patients, took place at Al Jawaher Center for Receptions and Conferences.

The conference will be held from November 21 to 23, in cooperation with the Gulf Union for Cancer Control and the Gulf Center for Cancer Control and Prevention, under the slogan “Continuity of Health Care to Combat and Address Cancer”, with the aim of unifying Gulf efforts to develop the field of health care for cancer patients, and raise awareness of best practices. In all aspects and stages of disease control.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, during his attendance at the special dialogue session on the reference scientific center for cancer research in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, affirmed Sharjah’s continuation in supporting efforts to combat cancer at all levels of research, treatment and others, pointing out to the importance of uniting these many efforts, by In order to find solutions for cancer.

His Highness welcomed the attending members of the conference and its guests from among the specialists and speakers at the session, expressing his hope that the efforts will be crowned with effective treatment. His Highness said, “Many attempts and efforts are being made, and these efforts must be combined to produce a beneficial treatment that informs humanity that this dangerous disease has ceased to exist, God willing. On our part, we in Sharjah, and through the Association of Friends of Cancer Patients, are making every effort, not only at the level of treatments, but also at the level of scientific research, and we are keeping pace with this development in scientific research, which, God willing, will reach important results.

On the sidelines of the conference, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, listened to a detailed explanation of the work of some associations for combating cancer in the GCC countries, and the scientific research, specialized reports, and various publications they are working on, during his visit to the exhibition held on the occasion of the conference.

The opening ceremony of the conference began with the national anthem, after which the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, delivered a speech at the opening of the conference in which she said, “We are proud to host the Fifth Joint Gulf Cancer Conference, and we are proud that in this region we seek to immunize our societies from diseases.” All, the disease is not the patient’s issue alone, but the issue of everyone without exception ».

Her Highness praised the process of development integration, which cannot be achieved without distinguished health care, and said, “We have achieved many achievements. The main vital sectors, especially the health care sector and scientific research, which support our capabilities in fighting diseases.

Regarding the great importance of scientific research in the field of combating cancer, Her Highness said.. that scientific research on cancer provides the necessary data to develop plans and make them successful, and provides a reference for scholars, researchers and doctors, and I believe that working to strengthen scientific references should be a priority for everyone during the next stage, We must take advantage of technology to serve this trend.

Dr. Khaled Ahmed Al-Saleh, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cancer Control Union, delivered a speech in which he said that the convening of this conference reflects the advanced understanding of health leaders in the Gulf Cooperation Council and their belief in joint work for the success of health development in our Gulf countries, describing it as a “milestone” in the health march of the Cooperation Council. Gulf.

He added, “It is an opportunity to highlight scientific research and its importance, as it is the cornerstone that distinguishes countries looking forward and others that are static.”

During his speech, Al-Saleh extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, for their permanent and distinguished sponsorship of civil associations, in what he described as a good example of good organization and creativity.

“We will not be surprised that this new step comes from the United Arab Emirates, a country that has accustomed us to adopting future issues in a way that serves the forward-looking vision of our Gulf countries,” he said.

During his speech, Dr. Ali bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, Executive Director of the Gulf Center for Cancer Control, reviewed regional efforts in the field of cancer control.

Attention to human resources

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi affirmed the priority of care and attention to human resources to achieve sustainability, and said, “Our social stability is strengthened by the health of our children, and our aspirations towards development and towards a sustainable Gulf future with its economy, society and culture, are achieved with more wellness and safety for our human wealth, which is more important than the wealth of the earth combined.” ». She added, “All this progress has been achieved for the sake of man, and the ladder of human needs begins with his health.”

Her Highness added, “The Friends of Cancer Patients Society embodied the concept of partnership between society and institutions, and cooperation between the public and private sectors, to raise the public’s culture regarding disease, its prevention, and dealing with it. And the general public, we are here to establish what the future will be like, so let us establish it in a strong and sustainable manner.

In her speech, Sawsan Jaafar Al-Fahoum, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, expressed her happiness that the association hosted for the first time the joint Gulf Cancer Conference in Sharjah and the UAE, noting the inspiring experiences and distinguished efforts since the association joined the Gulf Union for Cancer Control in 2006..and she said « The sustainability of spreading awareness to reach the highest level of prevention remains our permanent mission.

She referred to the challenges facing cancer control efforts and divided them into three levels, the first focusing on cultural, social and economic barriers to seeking medical advice, early detection programs, the role of communication and the media in awareness and prevention of cancer, and the second in living with cancer, and the challenges facing Patients after recovery, while the focus came on the continuity of health care efforts at the third level.

Attendees

The opening of the conference was attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, His Excellency Dr. Khalid Al Saeed, Minister of Health of the State of Kuwait, His Excellency Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health of the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency Dr. Jalila bint Al Sayed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Excellency Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al Jalajil, Minister of Health. Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Dr. Hanan Muhammad Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health in the State of Qatar, in addition to His Excellency Dr. Qassem Muhammad Buhaibeh, Minister of Public Health and Population of the Republic of Yemen, and Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, and a number of doctors and officials.