Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the great and important role of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, through its various channels and radio stations, within the Sharjah Cultural and Civilization Project, which includes all elements of society in its construction, preservation of its identity and strengthening its interdependence.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness during the third media forum of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, in the house of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the efforts of the employees of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority in all their specializations, which contributed to the transfer and follow-up of many development projects in Sharjah and the reflection of its activities and events for viewers, in addition to the knowledge, cultural and social programs.

During the meeting, His Highness addressed a number of main points to support the march and roles of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, and the privacy of the materials it provides to listeners and viewers, in sympathy with the plans that Sharjah is working on as part of its efforts to develop the family and society, and to ensure its identity, language, religion, heritage and history.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, reviewed the march of culture and knowledge in the emirate, addressing His Highness’ efforts to establish science for more than 50 years, and he continues to do so without tiring or boredom, stressing the need to provide meaningful and correct content in a way that contributes to immunizing society from extraneous ideas or phenomena. His Highness also dealt with the history of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority since its establishment, and its follow-up to all the implemented programs and projects, and the high professionalism it has been working on, and programs that reflect and shed light on the many cultural, community and family programs offered by all institutions in the emirate.

His Highness pointed out the importance of the media’s keenness on science, culture, follow-up, communication, and search for sources of knowledge and books everywhere, because the media person is the link between the one who presents the idea and the recipient. And continuous development through specialization, which contributes to providing materials that are in the interest of society and the future of generations.

During the meeting, His Highness gave a number of tips and directions to the authority’s employees to ensure that they continue to improve performance, the Arabic language and continuous reading through research and knowledge in various fields, as the media person occupies an important role at the level of community building, and addresses all family members, which makes the roles he plays important roles. It is integrated with the Sharjah Cultural Project. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Rashid Abdullah Al-Abid, Director of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Hassan Yaqoub Al-Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council, directors of channels, radios and departments, and a number of presenters and producers of programs and news.