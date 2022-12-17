Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of caring for generations in building societies, by providing everything that contributes to their education, developing their capabilities, refining their skills, and guiding them properly for a successful future.

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness, yesterday morning, during his visit to the Wasit Youth Center, where he met the employees of Sharjah Youth, and was briefed on the activities provided in the centers and the most prominent achievements in various fields.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah indicated that he and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for the Industry of Leaders and Innovators, follow up on a daily basis, what the Sharjah institutions provide for the care of all family members, and contribute to the proper rehabilitation of the sons and daughters of Sharjah, including the institutions under the umbrella of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation. .

His Highness explained that Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for the Industry of Leaders and Innovators contributes to the rehabilitation of generations by caring for the employees of its integrated institutions since childhood and over a period of 25 years, so that its output is individuals who possess sound mind and maturity, establish stable families, possess knowledge and skills, and contribute to community service with their work, inventions and research.

His Highness expressed his happiness and pride in the various achievements of Sharjah Youth affiliates in all scientific, technical, cultural, sports and other fields, praising the efforts made in qualifying young people, and stressed the need to continue working on acquiring modern and useful knowledge and skills, achieving achievements and not despairing of failures at the beginning, but rather learning. and consider it an incentive to continue.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stressed the importance of research in developing science and skills for young people and contributing to the discovery of all that is new in science, knowledge and technology, pointing to the many inventions and scientific research that are registered in Sharjah. It includes modern and accurate facilities that contribute to conducting research and discovering impressive scientific results, referring to many inventions and scientific research that are registered in Sharjah.

His Highness drew attention to the opportunities provided by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park to view pioneering experiences in the field of research and inventions, and to get acquainted with specialized institutions in scientific fields and the possibility of benefiting from them in the development of research.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah directed a number of advices to the employees of Rubu’ Qarn institutions to maintain decent morals and correct behavior in dealing with their families and society and to strengthen their relationship with their Lord, in addition to keenness to continue learning and diligence and to take advantage of all the facilities, services and opportunities that are available to them to become successful and empowered.

At the beginning of his tour, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, received the honorary membership card of the “Himma” platform, which provides many benefits and services to its holder from among the affiliates of Al Nashia Centers. His Highness was also briefed on the science and technology laboratory, which includes several projects, most notably the recycling of plastic cans that promote resource conservation. natural and waste-reducing, and scientific projects, such as the automated emergency alert triangle, the smart emergency station project, the energy harvesting system, and hydroponics devices packaged with a group of leafy plants and hydroponic solutions.

science lab

The Science and Technology Lab includes models of robots that were manufactured by employees of Sharjah Youth to perform specific tasks and control them using the remote control, Arduino chips and programming, in addition to a 3D printing device through which 3D shapes are printed, laser burning and wood engraving.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the programming project “Programmer of the Century”, which reviews a group of programming teams’ projects in Sharjah’s youth. And the production of theaters, in addition to artistic blacksmithing and the achievements of judo and bow and arrow.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the library and met with members of the book club who reviewed their experiences about the impact of reading on developing their personality and increasing their knowledge. His Highness also toured the corner of the terrarium industry, which is the skill of creating and preparing agricultural ponds based on the principle of creating a painting of collecting plants and combining them with stones. And sand, in addition to the electronic games corner and the content-making studio, which includes a laboratory for editing cinematic films, and a plastic arts workshop that includes concrete art, resin tables, making World Cup models, chess, and the art of drawing on wood.

His Highness concluded his tour by learning about the achievements of theater and performing arts, which included the experience of the theater troupe in participating in the coronation activities of Sharjah, the guest of honor of the Mexico International Book Fair 2022.

His Highness was accompanied, during the visit, by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, and a number of senior officials, members of the Board of Trustees of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for the Industry of Leaders and Innovators.