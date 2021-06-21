Sharjah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed the commitment of the Emirate of Sharjah to support refugees and extend a helping hand to them through sustainable programs, in line with its cultural and civilizational project, pointing to the importance of institutions working in the humanitarian field, as it was able to unite Efforts, energies and capabilities and turning them into sustainable projects that have changed the lives of hundreds of thousands, and even millions of refugees and needy people around the world. This came during his speech in which he addressed the international community and humanitarian leaders at the ceremony to announce the winner of the Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees in its fifth session, which was organized virtually through the social networking sites of the Big Heart Foundation yesterday, which coincides with World Refugee Day.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “Welcome to your country and emirate, which pledged the world to remain a support for the weak and victims everywhere, and to work to consolidate the values ​​of cooperation and partnership in order to build a world of love and justice.”

His Highness added: “In our true religion as in our Arab culture, standing by the needy and the weak is a duty and not just a choice. It is also a daily approach and not a reaction. Undoubtedly, these constants in our religion and culture intersect with the principles of all nations and cultures because helping the weak or the weak The needy is an authentic value rooted in every culture, close and beloved to every soul.”

His Highness stressed that the institutions working in the humanitarian field deserve the communities to rally around them and provide all the elements of support for their programs and initiatives, as they have become a gateway of hope for refugees and a reliable address for anyone looking for a way to contribute what they can in humanitarian work.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said: “Today, in light of the openness and interdependence of cultures, every nation strives towards excellence in the culture of its children, and towards strengthening the values ​​of interdependence, cohesion and giving to preserve the unity of its societies. A culture of goodness, empathy and compassion in its surroundings.

His Highness continued: “How can a nation be confident in the success of its internal humanitarian cultural project if it does not actually practice this culture and take humanitarian positions with other societies and nations? It is a reciprocal relationship, for the cultures and identities of peoples and nations are not formed in a vacuum, but in the context of their integration with what is happening in the world, and in particular their standing by the needy and the weak, so when we stand with others we stand with ourselves, and when we extend our hand to vulnerable groups and societies, we extend our hand our societies and take them towards a stable and prosperous future.”

At the conclusion of his speech, His Highness said: “As we stand today to honor symbols in humanitarian work, we ask God to lift the anguish of all those in need, to help benefactors, to prove their positions, and to always make their compass truth, justice and stability.”

During the ceremony, which is organized under the patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Big Heart Foundation, an outstanding advocate for refugee children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, he announced that the “Rivuchi” organization from Kenya won the fifth edition of the award, which amounts to 500,000 Dirhams, and Rifushi has provided inspiring models in working with refugee children, girls and women, and provided them with support and skills development programs to achieve their goals of living in dignity and stability.

The winning humanitarian organization “Rivuchi” from the Republic of Kenya works to meet the needs of children, girls and women victims of war and crises who suffer in difficult circumstances, through programs to provide shelter, psychological counseling, specialized education, early childhood development, motherhood, and life skills, as well as providing Legal support, and organizing community awareness programs and vocational training for refugees, especially refugee girls, orphaned, widowed and divorced women. The organization, which was established in 2008, has helped about 388 refugee girls and women in 2019, and since 2008, has supported more than 3,715 refugee girls through its various programmes.

In appreciation of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Big Heart Foundation for the great and influential efforts in the lives of refugees by the institutions nominated for the final list of the award, the Big Heart Foundation announced during the ceremony the allocation of an exceptional financial grant co-financed with the Nama Foundation for the Advancement of Women amounting to 1.1 million dirhams (US$300,000) to support projects The future of refugees, distributed equally between the institutions that were shortlisted, namely, the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA) from Lebanon, which is concerned with financing the costs of medical treatment for refugee children and youth injured during the conflicts, and the Lotus Flower Foundation from Iraqi Kurdistan, which is specialized in empowering women through education and giving them the necessary tools Self-reliance, in addition to the award-winning institution “Refuci”.

Filippo Grandi

For his part, Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said during his speech at the ceremony: “I am honored to participate for the third time in the Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees, which coincides with World Refugee Day, in which we celebrate refugees who have been forced to leave their homes. and their homelands, where today there are more than 80 million refugees and internally displaced persons around the world who are living a turbulent life that lacks stability and safety due to violence and wars, and they need our protection and assistance.” Grandi stressed that this ceremony is an opportunity to highlight the suffering and success stories of refugees, and the contributions of individuals and organizations who have dedicated their lives and efforts to helping refugees and displaced persons, expressing his happiness to participate alongside the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Big Heart Foundation for Advocacy. Featured for refugee children with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Maryam Al Hammadi

In her speech during the ceremony, Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, said: “Since the Big Heart Foundation launched the Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees, we receive hundreds of entries annually, and of course the choice is not an easy thing, because every experience is special, and every humanitarian project has a story. She deserves support and honor.”

5000 beneficiaries

In turn, Jeffrey Thiege, founder of Refucius, said: “After several years of supporting refugees, we have been able to highlight our efforts through this global award, and I am pleased to witness the support of global institutions and organizations such as the Big Heart Foundation and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, to work humanitarian and charitable work directed towards refugees, and I would like to thank you very much for highlighting our organization and the humanitarian work it does.”

He continued, “Since its launch, the (Rivuci) organization has succeeded in supporting more than 5,000 beneficiaries directly, and the number of beneficiaries indirectly reached 20,000 refugee young women and their children, and we were able to resettle a large number of them in countries such as the United States and Canada.”