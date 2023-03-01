His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received today, Wednesday morning, a delegation of scholars participating in the Knowledge and Education Forum organized by the American University of Sharjah, at the residence of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi in the University City.
His Highness welcomed the visiting delegation to the Emirate of Sharjah, praising the scientific cooperation between the universities of Sharjah and international scientific academic institutions, and the importance of scientific visits for scientists and specialists, which contribute to the exchange of experiences and the enrichment and development of knowledge aspects for the benefit and future of the educational process with its integrated pillars for the benefit of learners.
The meeting discussed the importance of developing the educational system and the future of education in general, its aids and means, and what the educational environments will be like in the future, in addition to the importance of preparing and training teachers, and paying attention to providing multiple sources of knowledge in support of scientific research and improving students’ skills so that each of them is an empowered research project.
The meeting dealt with a number of distinguished global experiences in various educational fields, and the role of educational institutions in working to promote education, inside and outside the classrooms designated for study, and the pursuit of more innovation by taking advantage of technology and various means to enrich the learning and teaching process and improve understanding and absorption among students and expand their knowledge. guide and motivate them.
For their part, the delegation praised the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting education in the emirate, and His Highness’ continuous and continuous plans to upgrade it in all its stages, which contributed to the educational and knowledge renaissance and the distinguished educational environment in all scientific facilities in the emirate.
#Sultan #Qasimi #receives #guests #Knowledge #Education #Forum #Sharjah
Leave a Reply