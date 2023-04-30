His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of showing good sports ethics, and respecting the players of the competing teams, so that football matches are fun for the fans and those who play, away from jostling, convulsions, and behavior far from sportsmanship.

This came during the reception of His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday morning at the Budaiya Palace, the first team of the Sharjah Football Club, which won the Cup. His Highness, the President of the State, (may God protect him), for the 2022-2023 season.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, directed that the first football team be rewarded with an amount of 10 million dirhams, in appreciation of winning the President’s Cup for the tenth time in the club’s history, and for the second time in a row.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, for his generous patronage of the match, and for crowning and encouraging the players.

His Highness also gave thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, for the good organization and management and selection of the best elements for the match to come out to the fullest in all respects.

His Highness congratulated the Sharjah team on winning the President’s Cup, management, players and coaches, praising the great level presented by the players during the match, along with the Al Ain team, which presented a great match, which won the admiration of everyone.

His Highness said, “The match was the joy of football in the United Arab Emirates, and the level from all sides was a degree of excellence. If it were up to me, I would put two cups and give each team a cup, because it would not have presented an impressive level.”

His Highness thanked the coaches of the two teams for their clear plans to play, which made the players at the highest level of capabilities and the implementation of the plan so that the match would come out in a beautiful dress, and a distinguished and elegant level.

His Highness referred to the desired benefits from such big matches, saying // What are the results that we get from this match? The matter is not only about winning and carrying cups, but this match is a school and a lesson for all of us, from the referees, administrators and the public, and this game is not as simple as people imagine, but football, without other games, teaches people to respect the law, as in football there is direct contact and clash. , But morals remain the basis because football is the school of morals //.

His Highness dealt with a number of points related to the sport of football and competition in it, pointing out the importance of the coach directing his players to focus on presenting their skills and playing, and not deliberately following the rough style of play, hitting and holding the opponent and preventing him from playing, because that loses the game its fun. It takes it out of its beautiful sporting context.

His Highness also advised the public to work on encouraging their team only and not to deviate from the text, whether through speech or deviating from general literature and morals, pointing out to His Highness not to broadcast and broadcast incorrect decisions during the matches about the decisions of the referees, by those who follow the matches, without knowledge. With the laws of the game and good knowledge of the ball, which could lead to discord among the public, which is far from the desired objectives of sports play and honest competition.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah gave advice to administrators in Emirati clubs to set a good example for everyone in the club, including players and fans, in all actions, and to verify information before publishing and broadcasting it, calling on them to spread affection and love with their competitors, and to leave the stadium while shaking hands. And they smile with competitors.

And His Highness kindly shook hands with officials, players, administrative and technical bodies, and took memorial photos with the winning team, amid great joy for all attendees.

For their part, the members of the administrative and technical staff and the players of Sharjah Club expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for the noble honor of His Highness by rewarding the team, and the great and continuous support that contributed to the club’s accession to the podiums. Their eyes so that morals are the religion and motto of every club and team in the emirate.

The Sharjah First Football Club team had won the title of His Highness the President’s Cup after winning a penalty shootout against Al Ain Club in the final match that brought them together last Friday at the Al Ain Stadium. Mohammed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to His Highness, the reception was attended by: Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department. Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and a number of heads of government agencies and sports leaders in the Emirate of Sharjah.