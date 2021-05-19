Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday morning, inaugurated the 12th session of the “Sharjah Child Reading Festival”, organized by the Sharjah Book Authority, from 19 to 29 May, at the Sharjah Expo Center under Slogan «to your imagination».

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office, and Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Jamila bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, and a number of members of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, heads of local departments, senior officials and writers, and representatives of the media.

After cutting the opening tape, marking the launch of the festival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah watched a presentation by a number of Sharjah children about reading and its importance in a child’s life.

Sultan Al Qasimi listens to an explanation of the exhibits in the presence of Nahyan bin Mubarak and the role of Al Qasimi

172 publishers

His Highness toured the halls of the festival, in which 172 publishers from 15 Arab and foreign countries participate, in addition to an elite of writers and artists who present to children and adolescents 537 specialized activities and activities, and a series of theatrical performances that bring together a group of the brightest Arab stars. His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, visited the pavilion of the Ministry of Education, where he was briefed on the most prominent educational efforts and initiatives that the Ministry is implementing in cooperation with various educational bodies to support and consolidate reading among children, students and students of state schools. During his visit to the pavilion of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, His Highness was acquainted with the educational and academic programs that develop scientific skills and a love of knowledge among children. His Highness was also acquainted with the most prominent publications of the Sharjah Police General Command relating to children, which reflect the leading societal role of the police in the participation and access of all individuals and groups of society. His Highness visited the pavilion of the Emirates Publishers Association and listened to an explanation about the increase in Emirati publishing houses related to children and their most prominent literary and cultural publications. During his inspection of the House of Wisdom pavilion, His Highness learned about the cultural activities that the library offers to children and visitors of various works, in addition to the books available to it.

Sultan Al Qasimi in a parental shot with the children in the presence of Nahyan bin Mubarak and the role of Al Qasimi, Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Ahmed bin Rakkad

Skills Development

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also inspected the pavilion of the Kalimat Publishing Group, familiarizing himself with the latest literary and cultural publications, initiatives and workshops concerned with developing children’s skills in writing and reading. His Highness visited the pavilion of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, where he got acquainted with the cultural plans and programs offered by all the channels and radios of the authority to contribute to To spread the culture of reading and love of knowledge His Highness also visited the “Sharjah Child Book Drawings Exhibition” in its 9th session and listened to an explanation of the participating works and their artistic and cultural evidence. 395 creators from 50 countries participate in these works, including 106 participants from 15 Arab countries and 289 from 35 foreign countries.

His Highness also visited a number of pavilions, participating houses, and the headquarters of the events and workshops accompanying the exhibition in its current version.

Sultan Al Qasimi attends one of the artistic performances at the festival in the presence of Nahyan bin Mubarak and the role of Al Qasimi and Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi

Enrich young people’s knowledge

The festival, which opens its doors this year and exceptionally from 4 pm to 10 pm every day of the week, except on Saturday from 10 in the morning until 8 in the evening, is witnessing the organization of a series of cultural, artistic and entertainment events in the presence of 32 writers from 15 countries who enrich the knowledge of young people with a large group of Sessions that are held on the ground, and other virtual sessions via visual communication techniques. The event provides its visitors with an opportunity to view the photographed creations through the comics storyboard platform, which will present 132 entertaining artistic workshops and events in which many Arab and foreign specialists and artists will participate, in addition to 385 specialized and varied events and activities presented by an elite group of experts, in addition to distinct theatrical performances that bring together the brightest Arab stars, from which the work of “Dream Book” stands out, which is considered the first theatrical work produced by the Sharjah Book Authority, and is shown for the first time within the festival’s activities program, as well as a series of events and workshops organized in a number of emirates of the country.