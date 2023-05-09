His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy, affirmed that work is taking place in a systematic and integrated manner, at various levels and fields, to develop the academy, to be one of the leading maritime institutions in the world, explaining that the plans are The development projects include academic and teaching levels, training and practical systems, and study facilities such as libraries, as well as international cooperation and curricula and attracting international expertise, in order to hone the skills of students and graduate them according to approved standards and international specifications in their marine specialties.

This came during a meeting of His Highness with male and female students of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy, today, at the academy building in Khorfakkan.

His Highness addressed the establishment of the Academy, as one of the distinguished educational institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, wishing it success in performing its hoped-for role in education, training and graduating technical cadres, saying, “By Law No. 2 of 2023 regarding the organization of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy issued by us, the Sharjah Academy has become Maritime Transport is an institution affiliated to the Government of Sharjah. We hope that the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy will be one of the leading maritime institutions in the world, to support and develop the maritime transport sector, and to prepare qualified cadres to work in various fields related to this vital sector based on the latest scientific and practical systems.”

His Highness explained that in order to achieve the goal of academic excellence for students, the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy added an additional academic year for currently enrolled students to ensure the refinement of their skills, and the upgrading of their practical and scientific competencies necessary to work in the maritime sector, as well as to obtain local academic accreditation, in accordance with the standards approved by the International Maritime Organization. of the United Nations Organization.

His Highness addressed the plans and projects developed by the Academy with the aim of developing maritime education and training programs, saying, with regard to aspects of training and the development of systems and devices. The necessary training hours to obtain certificates and academic accreditation from the International Maritime Organization, the development of simulation center devices with the latest technologies in navigation and engineering operations, and the integration of virtual reality programs to explore various marine scenarios in a way that enhances the student’s experience before engaging in practical training on ships, in addition to developing intensive training workshops for students and developing A ship’s turret simulator, which will integrate knowledge with practice.

His Highness continued his speech, referring to what is included in the development plan for the level and academic facilities, saying, “Developing the library of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy and providing it with the necessary references and resources for academic programs for students, and raising the academic level of students through developing courses and enriching them with the practical aspect and training workshops, including special courses in language.” English”.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah referred to the Academy’s ambitious plans at the international levels in cooperation in various educational fields, saying, “Work to strengthen international cooperation and institutional companies and expand the network of partnerships with specialized and long-standing international bodies and universities in the field of maritime transport, with the aim of exchanging knowledge and developing programs, and emphasizing on International best practices and standards, along with the appointment of a number of experts within the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Maritime Transport Academy, in order to exchange experiences and provide training opportunities and human resource management for students who aspire to work in the field of maritime transport management and industry. Vice-Chancellor of the International University of Maritime Navigation for the Maritime Organization, and Professor Simantik Bhatta Charya, Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Solent University, UK.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, concluded his speech by calling for the return of the academy’s students who had previously traveled to train in driving ships on the high seas.