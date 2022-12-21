Sharjah (WAM)

Yesterday morning, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, launched the new human resources policy for the Emirate of Sharjah, during the conclusion of his meetings with a number of senior officials of the Emirate to discuss human resource policies, at the residence of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi.

His Highness said during his speech at the conclusion of meetings discussing human resources policies and launching the new policy: “During these sessions that we spent with members of the Human Resources Department, the Department of Statistics and Community Development, the Department of Social Services, and the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, we discussed the issue of human resources and employment in the Government of Sharjah, Which included those who want to be employed, and those who want to increase their pension salaries, and others, and thank God we came out with good results.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, stated that in the course of employment, during the year 2022, 2,249 job seekers were employed, and 2,417 will be employed during the next year. That 3492 are registered from the year 2020 AD to 2022 AD.

On the path of job seekers, His Highness indicated that there are a number of controls according to which the job seeker is registered in the databases of the Human Resources Department, including proof of not working, not obtaining a pension, taking into account the age of the applicant and other controls, noting that the department is one of the You will communicate with job seekers to provide jobs for those who meet the conditions and controls, and applicants should not review the department.

The launch of the new policy for human resources was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Department of Social Services, Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, Omar bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Head of the Department of Human Resources and a number of officials of the Department of Resources Humanity.

job opportunities

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah indicated that next year we will work on finding job opportunities for job seekers in government departments and agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah through three projects: job replacement, early retirement for those affected by some health conditions, provided that the government takes care of the financial differences in the pension salary, and replacement of employees Incompetent producers.

His Highness pointed out the formation of committees to study the cases of women job seekers who have advanced in age, and they are 1,700 cases. Their circumstances and conditions will be considered to intervene in cases that require subsidy or others, in addition to studying the cases of retirees on other than the salaries of the Sharjah government to work to raise their salaries to be the limit. The minimum is 17,500 dirhams.

His Highness praised the efforts of all committees and work teams that worked diligently and worked in collecting data, sorting it and putting forward proposals, and the committees will complete the work and diligence with the file of human resources and employment, hoping that these decisions contribute to providing jobs and a decent life and bringing happiness to the souls and hearts of the sons and daughters of Sharjah. .