Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (35) of 2022 renaming members of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah be re-formed under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness also issued Emiri Decree No. (34) of 2022 regarding the restructuring of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. His Highness issued Emiri Decree No. 31 of 2022 regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority. The decree stipulated that a governmental authority would be established in the Emirate of Sharjah called the “Sharjah Fish Resources Authority”, which would have the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and carry out its competencies… provided that a law is issued to organize the authority, its objectives, competencies and all its affairs.

His Highness issued Emiri Decree No. 32 of 2022 appointing a head of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority. The decree stipulated that Matar Ahmed Saeed Al Khashri Al Naqbi, Director of the Emiri Court in Dibba Al Hisn, would be transferred to the Sharjah Fisheries Authority and appointed as its head with the rank of “head of a department” on the system of special jobs in the Government of Sharjah.

His Highness issued Emiri Decree No. (33) of 2022 regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Housing Program.

The decree stipulated that a government institution in the Emirate of Sharjah called the “Sharjah Housing Program” would be established, with the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its goals and carry out its competencies… provided that Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji will be the head of the program. According to the decree, the Sharjah Housing Program replaces the Department of Housing in the Emirate of Sharjah, and is replaced by the name “Department of Housing” wherever it appears in the texts and provisions of the legislation in force, the name “Sharjah Housing Program”, and all rights, assets, assets and obligations of the Department of Housing are transferred to the program, and the department’s employees are also transferred to the program with their grades, financial allowances and other job benefits.

His Highness issued Emiri Decree No. (29) of 2022 to replace the name of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decree stipulates that the name of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be replaced by the following title: “The Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources.”

Head of the Department of Agriculture

His Highness also issued Emiri Decree No. (30) of 2022 appointing a head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decree stipulated that Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji was appointed as Head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Highness also issued Emiri Decree No. (27) of 2022 to replace the name “Directorate of Municipal Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Resources” in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decree stipulates that the name of the Department of Municipalities Affairs, Agriculture and Livestock Resources in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be replaced by the following title: “Directorate of Municipal Affairs.”

His Highness issued Emiri Decree No. (28) of 2022 appointing a head of the Municipal Affairs Department in the Emirate of Sharjah. The decree stipulates that Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Suleiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi will be appointed as Head of the Municipal Affairs Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.