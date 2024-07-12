His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the reorganization of the Sharjah Business Women Council.

According to the decree, the Council shall have legal personality and full capacity to carry out the legal actions necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its powers. It shall have financial, administrative and technical independence, and shall be considered one of the institutions affiliated with Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

According to the decree, the Council’s name in English will be “Sharjah Business Women Council” and will be known by the abbreviation “SBWC”. The Council’s headquarters and main centre will be in the city of Sharjah, and by a decision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Honorary President of the Council, it may establish branches and offices in the remaining cities and regions of the emirate.

The decree stipulated that the Council aims to achieve the following:

Strengthening the position of the Sharjah Business Women Council locally and globally, providing a sustainable and enabling environment for businesswomen and entrepreneurs, changing the general trends and culture of women towards various business sectors, encouraging the principle of competitiveness among businesswomen and entrepreneurs, and working to encourage women to practice economic work and overcome the difficulties they face.

According to the decree, the Council shall exercise the following powers in order to achieve its objectives:

Drawing up general policy and developing strategic plans, enhancing strategic partnerships with female decision-makers and institutions with similar goals to the Council locally and globally, coordinating with relevant government agencies and encouraging investment activities, enhancing women’s skills and capabilities in the field of entrepreneurship, proposing plans and designing programs to support women’s status and participation in various economic sectors, establishing investment portfolios with financial institutions, providing business development opportunities through consultations, trade missions, conferences and exhibitions, concluding contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships after their approval by the President, and granting facilities and benefits to female members of the Council in cooperation and coordination with government agencies and relevant bodies, and any other specializations assigned to the Council by the Honorary President.

According to the decree, the Council shall have a President who shall be appointed by a decision of the Honorary President and shall exercise the following powers:

Drawing up the general policy and approving strategic plans based on the directives of the Honorary President, following up on the implementation of the decisions and directives issued by the Honorary President, following up on the performance of the Council and setting development and improvement plans to achieve efficient performance, evaluating the financial performance and supervising the mechanism of spending from the Council’s budget, submitting the annual financial, technical and administrative reports to the Honorary President, and submitting the general budget, final account and proposed organizational structure of the Council to the Honorary President for approval.

He also coordinates with the Nama Women Advancement Establishment regarding general policies and strategy, opens and manages financial and commercial bank accounts after the approval of the Honorary President, represents the Council in local, regional and international conferences and meetings, represents the Council before the judiciary, governmental and private entities and in its relations with others, and delegates some of his powers to senior employees of the Council in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate, and any other powers assigned by the Honorary President.

The decree stipulated that the council shall be managed by a director appointed by a decision of the honorary president, assisted by a sufficient number of employees, and shall exercise the following powers:

Proposing the general policy and programs of the Council and supervising their implementation after their approval by the President, developing strategic plans that ensure the development of the work of the Council and presenting them to the President for approval, supervising the progress of work in the Council in accordance with the applicable legislation and regulations, issuing administrative decisions and circulars and following up on their implementation, preparing the financial and administrative regulations of the Council and any amendments thereto, developing internal work systems in coordination with the President after their approval by the Honorary President, forming permanent and temporary committees and work teams affiliated with the Council and determining their jurisdictions and work system, preparing the general budget and final account of the Council and presenting them to the President, issuing the necessary periodic reports on the progress of work in the Council and presenting them to the President, proposing the organizational structure of the Council and presenting it to the President, signing contracts, agreements, memoranda of understanding and partnerships concluded by the Council, and any other tasks or powers assigned to it by the President.

The decree also regulated a number of legal aspects of the Council, such as the advisory committee, financial resources, assistance from competent agencies, organizational structure, exemptions, replacement, enforcement and publication.