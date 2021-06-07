His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (14) of 2021 AD regarding the transfer and appointment of the Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated that Eng. Yousef Khamis Muhammad Al-Othmani shall be transferred from the Department of Planning and Survey to the Roads and Transport Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah and appointed as its head with the rank of “head of a department” on the system of special jobs in the Government of Sharjah, and he shall be a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.



