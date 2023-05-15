His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the reorganization of the Sharjah Book Authority.

The decree stipulates that the Authority shall enjoy legal personality and full capacity to perform the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives and exercise its competences, and shall have financial and administrative independence.

The name of the Sharjah Book Authority in English is approved as follows: “Sharjah Book Authority” and is known as (SBA).

According to the decree, the authority’s main headquarters will be in the city of Sharjah, and it is permissible, by a decision of the ruler, to establish branches and offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate.

The decree stated that the authority aims to achieve the following:

1. Work to encourage investment in the creative industries and increase their share.

2. Providing an intellectual platform for knowledge, intellectual and cultural exchange between peoples, civilizations and cultures.

3. Emphasizing the importance of the book and its impact on spreading awareness in society in light of the technical development and the diversity of sources of knowledge.

4. Enhancing the Emirate’s position at the local, regional and international levels to attract those concerned with the culture sector in general and publishing, printing, translation and documentation in particular.

5. Encouraging community members to continuously learn and develop their abilities to adapt to the constantly changing conditions of life.

6. Pursue modern, renewable knowledge in various fields of life and disseminate it among members of society.

7. Encourage community members to communicate with the cultures of other peoples, and work to renew and upgrade them.

8. Developing community members’ awareness of the importance and value of information and how to benefit from it in developing their lives and society.

9. Supporting the cultural movement and scientific research at the local, regional and international levels, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The decree also stipulates that, taking into account relevant federal and local legislation, the Authority shall, in order to achieve its objectives, exercise the following competencies:

1. Drawing up the general policy and setting up the Authority’s strategic plans, and proposing legislation and regulations that contribute to the review and development of policies related to the book.

2. Collecting and preserving Emirati, Arab and international archaeological documents and manuscripts using scientific methods and modern technologies in coordination with other competent authorities in the emirate, taking into account specialization.

3. Preparing, designing, developing, using and maintaining materials, programs and databases related to publishing, printing, translation, libraries and other things related to the book in coordination with other competent authorities.

4. Contribute to the preparation of studies, research, tests, and the development of printing, publishing, translation, and documentation products.

5. Participation in publishing, printing and book fairs activities inside and outside the Emirate.

6. Communication, participation and coordination with international bodies and institutions concerned with intellectual property and copyright.

7. Conclusion of agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships with similar bodies and institutions inside and outside the Emirate.

8. Participation in local, regional and international conferences and meetings concerned with the books sector.

9. Seek the assistance of the competent authorities in the Emirate to obtain administrative and technical support, and seek the assistance of experts and consultants in everything related to its work, and it may cooperate with other bodies that fall within its objectives and competencies.

10. Any other functions assigned to the Authority by the Ruler.

According to the decree, a decision of the Ruler shall be issued to specify the specialized agencies and administrative units that follow the authority.

The authority is also managed by a board of directors representing the supreme authority in it, and it is composed of a chairman and membership of a number of members who are named by an Emiri decree, provided that the term of membership in the board is four years starting from the date of its formation and may be extended for a similar period or periods, provided that the board continues to discharge Its work at the end of its term until a new council is formed, and those whose membership term has expired may be re-appointed.

According to the decree, the council meets at the invitation of its chairman or whoever the president chooses to act on his behalf in his absence whenever the need arises based on a decision from the president. The meetings of the council are not valid unless more than half of the members are present, provided that the president or whoever he chooses to act on his behalf is among them. Its decisions and recommendations are issued by the majority of the votes of the members present, and when the votes are equal, the side of the chairperson of the session shall prevail.

The decree stipulates that the Council shall undertake the work of the Authority, manage its affairs, and work to achieve its objectives. In particular, it shall exercise the following competencies:

1. Approve the general policies necessary to achieve the objectives of the Authority.

2. Proposing legislation related to the Authority’s work or regulating its affairs and submitting it to the Ruler to take what he deems appropriate in this regard.

3. Issuing executive, organizational, internal, financial, administrative and technical regulations and instructions for the Authority to ensure the achievement of its objectives.

4. Approval of the Authority’s draft budget and final account.

5. Approving the appointment of senior executive positions in the Authority.

6. Formation of permanent and temporary committees and work teams of the Authority and defining their terms of reference and work system.

7. Contracting with expert houses and auditors to carry out tasks of an investment nature for the Authority.

8. Approval of agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships concluded by the Authority.

9. Approving lending and borrowing and requesting banking facilities.

10. Approval of the draft organizational structure of the Authority.

11. Any other functions assigned to him by the Ruler.

According to the decree, the Authority shall have an Executive Chairman, who shall be appointed by an Emiri Decree and shall be responsible before the Board in the performance of his duties. He shall be assisted by a sufficient number of employees and experts in accordance with its organizational structure. He shall have the necessary powers and authorities to manage the affairs of the Authority and take the necessary decisions to achieve its objectives. In particular, he shall have the following:

1. Propose the general policy and strategic plans necessary to achieve the objectives of the Authority and present them to the Board for approval or take the necessary action in this regard, and follow up on the proper implementation of those related to the departments affiliated to it.

2. Proposing draft laws and decisions related to the Authority’s work and presenting them to the Board to decide what it deems appropriate in this regard.

3. Supervising the workflow of the Authority in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force, issuing administrative decisions and following up on their implementation.

4. Presenting the annual budget and final account of the Authority to the Board to take the necessary action in this regard, and supervise the mechanism of disbursement from the Authority’s budget.

5. Representing the Authority before government and private agencies, in its relations with others, and before the judiciary.

6. Sign contracts, agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships concluded by the Authority after the approval of the Board.

7. Submitting periodic reports on the Authority’s work to the Board.

8. Delegate some of his powers or competencies to senior employees of the Authority in accordance with the legislation in force in the Emirate.

9. Any other tasks assigned to him by the Board.

The Authority shall also have an Executive Director who shall be appointed by an Emiri Decree and shall manage its affairs in a manner that ensures the achievement of its objectives within the limits of the powers delegated to him. He shall be responsible to the Chief Executive Officer, and in particular he shall have the following:

1. Managing the Authority and submitting periodic reports in this regard to the Chief Executive Officer.

2. Supervising the workflow in its affiliated departments in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force, issuing administrative decisions and following up on their implementation.

3. Following up on the proper implementation of the strategic plans approved by the Council and related to its affiliated departments.

4. Preparing and implementing plans and programs for rehabilitation and training in the Authority.

5. Preparing periodic reports on the work of the departments affiliated to him and submitting them to the CEO.

6. Overseeing the administrative activities of the Authority and all its employees to ensure proper implementation of the CEO’s decisions.

8. Any other duties or competencies entrusted to him by the Chief Executive Officer.

The Authority shall also have an international advisory council that includes in its membership a number of experienced and competent people in the fields of culture. A decision of the President shall issue its formation and determine its powers.

The decree stipulates that this decree replaces Decree No. (13) of 2013 regarding the establishment of the Sharjah Book Authority and its amendments, provided that all regulations, bylaws and executive decisions issued pursuant thereto continue to be in effect until they are amended or canceled pursuant to this decree or the decisions issued pursuant thereto.

The decree also included a number of regulatory articles for the Sharjah Book Authority in a number of fields.