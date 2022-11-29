His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree regarding the promotion and appointment of Abdullah Abdul Rahman Muhammad Obaid Al Shamsi as Director General of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, as stated by the official account of the Sharjah Government Media Office via Twitter.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Sultan #Qasimi #issues #Emiri #Decree #promotion #appointment #Abdullah #Abdulrahman #Muhammad #Obaid #Shamsi #Director #General #Sharjah #Electricity #Water #Gas #Authority
Leave a Reply