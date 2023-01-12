His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2023 AD regarding the formation of the Muwaileh Suburb Council in the city of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that the Muwailih Suburb Council in the city of Sharjah will be formed from the following members:

1. Jassim Muhammad Khamis bin Taliah.

2. Khaled Abdullah Al-Raboui.

3. Salem Rashid Salem Al Junaibi.

4. Abdullah Salem Ali Bin Metal Al Ketbi.

5. Ali Salih Ali Sambij Al Ali.

6. Muhammad Juma Hamad Al-Mashghuni.

7. Muhammad Ali Abdullah Al-Ghazal Al-Shamsi.

8. Mansour Muhammad Ali Al-Yassi.

9. Yasser Omar Yousef Jassim Al Dokhi.

The decree stipulates that the council chooses a president and a vice-chairman at its first meeting from among its members by agreement or by direct secret ballot and with the majority of those present, and the vice-chairman replaces the council president in all his competencies in his absence or vacancy of his position, and the duration of their occupation of the position is according to what is determined by the executive regulations of the suburban councils. and villages.

The decree also stipulates that the term of membership in the Council shall be four years, starting from the date of its formation, and the Council shall continue to conduct its business upon the expiration of its term until a new Council is appointed, and those whose membership term has expired may be re-appointed.