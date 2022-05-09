His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 36 of 2022 AD regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The decree stipulated that the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry would be re-formed under the chairmanship of Mr. Abdullah Sultan Muhammad Al Owais, and the membership of each of the following: 1. Sheikh Majid bin Faisal bin Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi. 2. Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Issa Al Naboodah. 3. Jamal Muhammad Sultan bin Howidan. 4. Halima Hamid Ali Al Owais. 5. Raghda Hamad Omran Taryam. 6. Ziyad Mahmoud Khairallah Al-Hajji. 7. Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad al-Shehhi. 8. Sultan Muhammad Husayn Al Mulla. 9. Abdullah Ibrahim Deaifis. 10. Obaid Awad Al Tunaiji. 11. Ali Obaid Ali Obaid Al Zaabi. 12. Ali Muhammad Abdullah Al-Khayal. 13. Mohammed Rashid Ali Al-Dimas. 14. Muhammad Ali Marzouq bin Kamel. 15. Mohammed Hilal Al-Hazami. 16. Nasser Mosbeh Ahmed Al Tunaiji. 17. Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir. According to the decree, the term of membership in the Council is four years, starting from the date of its first meeting, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods, provided that the Council continues to conduct its business at the end of its term until a new council is appointed, and those whose membership period has expired may be reappointed.