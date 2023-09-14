His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the establishment and organization of the House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Pursuant to the decree, a scientific institution shall be established in the emirate called: “The House of Manuscripts in the Emirate of Sharjah,” which shall have legal personality and full legal capacity to achieve its objectives and carry out its powers, and shall have financial and administrative independence.

According to the decree, the Manuscript House in the emirate will be headed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad bin Nasser Al Owais will be appointed as Vice President of the House.

According to the decree, the headquarters of the house will be in the city of Sharjah, and by a decision of the president it is permissible to establish branches in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate or outside it.

The house aims to achieve the following:

1. Collecting and preserving manuscripts from the Islamic and international heritage, caring for them, maintaining them, and restoring them.

2. Making the rare and precious manuscripts and documents contained in the house available for review, research, and learning about intellectual, cultural, literary, and scientific production to scholars, researchers, and those interested in this matter.

3. Disseminating world heritage regarding the history of science and its contributions to the heritage of humanity.

The decree also stipulated that, in order to achieve its objectives, the house would exercise the following powers:

1. Collecting manuscripts, preserving them, taking care of them, and organizing them according to the best practices and modern methods.

2. Maintenance and restoration of the house’s holdings of manuscripts and documents.

3. Setting detailed standards for manuscripts, maintaining them, preserving them, restoring them, classifying them, numbering them, evaluating them, and supervising them to ensure their preservation.

4. Organizing scientific seminars, conferences, and specialized training courses in the field of manuscripts.

5. Providing information services to the public of researchers and readers, and making the house’s holdings available for viewing and benefiting from them in accordance with the controls approved by the president.

6. Cooperation with the authorities concerned with cultural heritage and manuscripts at the local and international levels.

7. Concluding contracts, agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships with similar entities after their approval by the President.

8. Any other duties assigned to the house by the president.

According to the decree, the president is authorized to exercise the following powers without limitation:

1. Approval of the House’s general policy and strategic plan.

2. Consider everything related to the objectives and specialization of the house.

3. Adopting detailed standards for manuscripts, their maintenance, preservation, restoration, classification, numbering, evaluation, and censorship to ensure their preservation.

4. Approving the organizational structure of the house and issuing it in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate.

5. Approval to conclude contracts, agreements and memorandums of understanding to which the house is a party.

6. Approving the financial and administrative regulations of the house and their amendments and issuing them in accordance with the legislation in force in the emirate.

7. Review and approve the gifts and donations received to the house through an endowment, will, gift, or other means, provided that they do not conflict with the purposes of the house.

8. Appointing a director for the home.

In accordance with the decree, the home is managed by a director appointed by a decision of the president who works under his supervision and is accountable to him. He organizes all administrative and financial affairs of the home and follows up on the implementation of the decisions and directives issued by the president.

The Director shall exercise the following duties and powers:

1. Implementing the general policy and strategic plan of the house.

2. Supervising the scientific, administrative and financial work of the House.

3. Preparing general plans and systems that ensure the development of work in the home, achieving its progress, and raising the level of performance of its employees.

4. Proposing the Dar’s draft estimated budget and final accounts and submitting them to the President for approval.

5. Preparing administrative and financial regulations and submitting them to the president for approval.

6. Proposing the organizational structure of the house and submitting it to the president for approval.

7. Representing the home before the judiciary, governmental and private bodies, and in its relations with others internally and externally.

8. Preparing the necessary periodic reports on the progress of work at the home and presenting them to the president.

9. Issuing administrative decisions and instructions regulating the work of the home and supervising its workers.

10. Any other tasks and powers assigned by the President.

The decree also included a number of legal articles concerned with financial resources, exemption from fees and taxes, transitional provisions, enforcement and publication.