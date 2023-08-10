His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (53) of 2023 AD regarding the formation of the Board of Trustees of the American University in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulates that the Board of Trustees of the American University will be formed, headed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and the membership of each of the following:

– Sheikh Sultan Saud Al Qasimi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation.

– Dr. Nawal Khalifa Al Hosani, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency “Arena”.

– Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, former President of the Federal National Council.

– Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Alabbar, founder of Emaar Company.

– Dr. Susan Mam, Director of the American University of Sharjah, “ex officio.”

– Dr. Hao Ping, President of Peking University.

Mrs. Bodour Saeed Al Raqbani, Director and Founder of Kalamati Center.

– Mr. Abdel Fattah Mansour Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HSBC Bank Middle East.

– Mr. Mohammed Al Huraimel Al Shamsi, Executive Director – Head of the British Investment Program in Mubadala.

– Dr. Shawki Tanios Abdullah, Executive Vice President for Research at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dr. Daniel C. Struba, President, Chapman University.

– Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Fawzi Abu Eida, Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Bank.

– Mr. Abhijit Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of Athena Consulting.

The term of membership in the Council shall be three years, starting from the date of its formation, and it shall continue to carry out its duties at the end of its term until a new Council is appointed. Those whose membership term has expired may be re-appointed.