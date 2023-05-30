His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (30) of 2023 AD regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund.

According to the decree, the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund is formed under the chairmanship of His Excellency / Abdullah Sultan Muhammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the membership of each of:

1- Head of the Human Resources Department, Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi.

2- Head of the Social Services Department, Afaf bint Ibrahim Al-Marri.

3- Director General of the Financial Control Department, Ali Hussein Khalifa Al-Mazrou.

4- Director General of the Central Finance Department, Walid Ibrahim Al-Sayegh.

5- Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, Issa Saif bin Handal.