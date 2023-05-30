His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (30) of 2023 AD regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund.

According to the decree, the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Social Security Fund is formed, headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abdullah Sultan Muhammad Al Owais, and the membership of:

1- His Excellency Eng. Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Head of the Human Resources Department.

2- His Excellency / Afaf bint Ibrahim Al-Marri, Head of the Social Services Department.

3- His Excellency / Ali Hussain Khalifa Al Mazroua, Director General of the Financial Control Department.

4- His Excellency / Waleed Ibrahim Al-Sayegh, Director General of the Central Finance Department.

5- His Excellency / Issa Saif bin Handal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah.