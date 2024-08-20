His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (50) regarding the invitation of the municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah to convene for the first regular session of the twentieth annual chapter.

The decree stipulated that the municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah be called to convene for the first regular session of the twentieth annual chapter, on Monday, Safar 28, 1446 AH, corresponding to September 2, 2024 AD, each at its headquarters.