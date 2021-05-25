His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. (10) for the year 2021 AD regarding the appointment of the Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah, “Mubadara”.

The decree stipulates that His Excellency the Counselor, Eng. Salah Butti Obaid bin Butti Al Muhairi, shall be appointed as Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah, “Mubadara”, on the system of private jobs in the government of Sharjah.





