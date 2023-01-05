His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. (1) of 2023 AD regarding the reorganization of the Sharjah Education Council.

In accordance with the law, the Council enjoys legal personality and full capacity to perform the necessary legal actions to achieve its objectives and exercise its powers.

The headquarters of the Council shall be in the city of Sharjah, and it may, by a decision of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, establish branches or offices for it in the rest of the cities and regions of the Emirate.

The law stipulates that the council aims to achieve the following:

1. Achieving competitiveness and operational efficiency in educational institutions that fall under the scope and supervision of the Council, and ensuring the quality of their educational outputs.

2. Ensuring the sustainability of educational services for groups that fall outside the scope of educational institutions.

3. Achieving the principle of community partnership between educational institutions, families and society.

4. Contribute to developing skills and promoting Islamic values, positive behaviors, national belonging and loyalty among students and members of society.

5. Establishing and supporting excellence, innovation, future foresight, and sustainable development among the educational community.

6. Promoting healthy and physical behavior in schools, kindergartens and government nurseries in the Emirate.

7. Enhancing the Emirate’s position as a leading destination in the field of early childhood, in coordination with the competent authorities.

In order to achieve its objectives, the Council shall exercise the following competencies:

1. Proposing and reviewing educational legislation and policies, and making recommendations to ensure their modernization and development, in coordination with the competent authorities.

2. Proposing and reviewing legislation and policies in the field of early childhood.

3. Preparing and implementing educational programs and initiatives for community groups that fall outside the scope of educational institutions.

4. Supporting educational initiatives and activities in the Emirate.

5. Activating the role of learning centers and resources (libraries) and ensuring their contribution to the educational process.

6. Provide health care for government schools, kindergartens and nurseries, in coordination with the competent authorities.

7. Coordinating with the competent authorities in the Emirate to support gifted and talented students and students with disabilities.

8. Supporting and sponsoring projects, programs and social welfare initiatives that target elements of the school community.

9. Preparing studies and research related to the field of education in coordination with the competent authorities.

10. Providing specialized training programs to qualify teachers of early childhood and other educational stages and raise the professional competence of the Council’s cadres.

11. Technical, administrative and financial supervision of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, parents’ councils of male and female students in the emirate’s cities, schools, kindergartens and government nurseries affiliated to the Council.

12. Establishing a database for children affiliated with government nurseries, and linking with the databases of the competent authorities.

13. Holding educational seminars, events and conferences or participating in them locally and internationally, in coordination with the competent authorities.

14. Spreading the culture of excellence and innovation and raising the level of health and educational awareness in the community.

15. Conclusion of contracts, agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships after their approval by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

16. Representing the Emirate in the field of general government education.

17. Determining the Emirate’s needs for educational buildings and institutions and submitting them to the competent authorities.

18. Any other tasks or competences assigned to the Council by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The law stipulates that the council shall have a board of trustees to be formed by an Emiri decree of a president and a number of members with specialization in the field of education and with experience in other fields.

The term of membership in the Board of Trustees shall be three years, which may be extended for a similar period or periods by a decision of the Ruler of Sharjah or his representative, starting from the date of its formation.

The terms of reference of the Board of Trustees are as follows:

1. Reviewing the progress of work in the Council, providing consultations and following up on their implementation.

2. Approving the general policies and strategic plans of the Council.

3. Propose the organizational structure of the Council.

4. Discussing the draft budget and the final accounts of the Council and referring them to the Chairman.

5. Reviewing the financial, administrative and technical reports of the Council.

6. Submit proposals for fees for educational institutions supervised by the Council to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah for approval.

7. Reviewing contracts, agreements and partnerships concluded by the Council and proposing recommendations.

8. Forming permanent and temporary committees among its members and defining their tasks, terms of reference, and work system.

9. Proposing the establishment of branches of the Council in the cities and regions of the Emirate.

10. Any other functions assigned to him by the Chairman.

The law stipulates that the duties of the president are as follows:

The president assumes the duties of general supervision of the council, the board of trustees and its general secretariat, and the competencies he undertakes in accordance with the provisions of this law, and for this purpose he may exercise the following powers:

1. Proposing general policies and strategic plans necessary to achieve the objectives of the Council and presenting them to the Board of Trustees for approval or taking the necessary action in this regard.

2. Representing the Council before government and private agencies, in its relations with others, and before the judiciary.

3. Calling for meetings of the Board of Trustees and managing them.

4. Approving the minutes of the Board of Trustees meetings and all the decisions and recommendations it issues.

5. Sign contracts, agreements, memorandums of understanding and partnerships concluded by the Council.

6. Supervising the workflow of the Council in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force, issuing administrative decisions and following up on their implementation.

7. Approving the annual performance appraisal of the Council’s employees.

8. Supervising the mechanism of disbursement from the Council’s budget.

9. Delegate some of its powers or competencies to the senior employees of the Council in accordance with the legislation in force in the Emirate.

10. Presenting the draft general budget and the final account of the Council to the competent authorities in the Emirate to take the necessary action in their regard.

11. Any other tasks assigned to him by the Ruler of Sharjah or the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the law, the council has a general secretariat headed by a secretary-general who is appointed by an Emiri decree and who is responsible for performing his duties before the president.

The General Secretariat aims to organize and coordinate the tasks of the Council to ensure the achievement of its objectives and to follow up on its decisions and recommendations until they are fully implemented.

The Secretary-General of the Council is responsible for the following:

1. Suggesting and submitting developmental proposals to improve the work performance of the Council and submitting them to the Chairman to take the appropriate measures in this regard.

2. Implementing the decisions, recommendations and strategic plans approved by the Board and submitting periodic reports on them to the President.

3. General supervision of the Council’s departments, activities, committees, organs, workflow, and reporting thereon to the Chairman.

4. Supervising the council’s database.

5. Carrying out the duties of the Rapporteur of the Board of Trustees and organizing, preserving and indexing documents and minutes of its meetings.

6. Preparing periodic and final reports on the workflow and performance of the council’s departments, and presenting them to the chairman to take the necessary action in this regard.

7. Managing the Council’s staff performance appraisal system and presenting it to the Chairman for approval.

8. Preparing the general budget and the final account of the Council and the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and presenting them to the President.

9. Any other functions assigned to him by the President or the Board of Trustees.

This law replaces Law No. (7) of 2015 regarding the organization of the Sharjah Education Council, provided that all regulations, bylaws and executive decisions issued according to it remain in effect until they are amended or canceled according to this law or the decisions issued according to it.