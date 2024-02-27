His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. (3) of 2024 AD regarding the reorganization of the Academy of Police Sciences in the Emirate of Sharjah.

According to the law, the text of Article (7) of Law No. (5) of 2014 regarding the reorganization of the Academy of Police Sciences in the Emirate of Sharjah will be replaced with the following text:

The Council of the Academy of Police Sciences is responsible for the following: drawing up the general policy of the Academy and approving strategic plans that ensure the development of the Academy in accordance with the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to it, appointing faculty members, training, promoting them and terminating their services in accordance with the conditions and procedures stipulated in the Academy’s regulations, approving the rules for hiring lecturers from universities. And colleges recognized from outside the teaching staff to teach some of the subjects accredited by the Academy, approving the appointment and termination of service of occupants of leadership and key positions in the Academy, approving the admission of new students and the system of disciplinary and dismissal of them,

Approving the academic certificates and degrees granted by the Academy, approving the training plan for new recruits who are referred to the Academy from the police agencies in the emirate or any other emirate, approving the annual training plan to raise the efficiency of police members of all ranks and specializations scientifically and practically, approving the formation of committees for discussion and judgment and individual and group reports on scientific dissertations. Approving the admission of students delegated from inside or outside the country, approving the financial and organizational regulations and internal systems of the Academy and all relevant regulations and systems, approving agreements, partnerships and contracts concluded between the Academy and other parties, forming permanent or temporary committees to carry out the tasks and powers entrusted to them, forming a committee Selecting officer students from applicants to join the Academy, approving the Academy’s draft annual budget and its final account, taking what it deems appropriate regarding the proposals and recommendations submitted to it by the Scientific Council, and any other powers assigned to the Council by the Ruler or the Executive Council of the Emirate.

The law also stipulates that the text of Article (10) of Law No. (5) of 2014 shall be replaced with the following text:

The Council of the Academy of Police Sciences appoints, by its decision, a director from among the senior officers with a high academic qualification who will supervise the Academy and be responsible for the following: proposing the general policy of the Academy and supervising its implementation after its approval by the Council, proposing the internal bylaws and regulations necessary to organize the work of the Academy, including administrative and financial regulations. And the technical regulations and regulations of the new academic and applied programs and supervising their implementation after their approval by the Council. Preparing the organizational structure of the Academy and presenting it to the Council in preparation for its approval by the Executive Council of the Emirate. Proposing uniforms and badges for officer and new students in the Academy and submitting them to the Council for approval. Supervising the disbursement of the Academy’s budget in accordance with the appropriations approved in The budget, supervising the administrative and technical staff of the academy, presenting the training plan for new recruits who are referred to the academy from the police agencies in the emirate or any other emirate to the council for approval, proposing the annual training plan to raise the efficiency of police members of all ranks and specializations scientifically and practically and submitting it to the council for approval in coordination with the General Command of the Police. Sharjah, proposing plans and programs that ensure the development of the Academy’s work and its employees and submitting them to the Council, implementing the Council’s decisions and the directives and recommendations issued by it, preparing the draft annual estimated budget for the Academy, supervising the preparation of its final accounts and submitting them to the Council for approval, preparing an annual report on the Academy’s activities and achievements in light of The annual plans and objectives established and presented to the Council, following up on the periodic reports and recommendations issued by the Scientific Council and taking the necessary measures regarding them, approving the dismissal of the student based on the recommendation of the Scientific Council, and any other tasks assigned to him by the Council.

The law requires that the text of Article (12) of Law No. (5) of 2014 be replaced with the following text:

The Scientific Council is responsible for the following:

Proposing the conditions for admission rules for studying students and recommending the granting of academic degrees, proposing and amending the general policy for postgraduate, bachelor’s, and applied bachelor’s degree programs, as well as the rules governing them, coordinating between them, and following up on their implementation after their approval by the Council, proposing study curricula for the bachelor’s degree, applied bachelor’s degree, and postgraduate studies, and developing training and basic and remedial study courses. Equivalency of subjects that the student has previously studied in universities or corresponding educational and training institutions, proposing dates for study, training, and examinations, forming their committees, approving and deciding on the results, and approving them by the Council, proposing the appointment and secondment of teaching and training staff, and considering requests to promote academic staff members and all procedures related to them. Submitting it to the Council to take the necessary measures regarding it, nominating the outstanding officers of the Academy to complete their graduate studies, proposing a plan for scientific and applied research and identifying its supervisors in a way that achieves the Academy’s mission and objectives, forming committees for scientific supervision of the research of students studying and enrolled in the graduate studies program and discussing and approving it by the Council, studying and making decisions. For cases related to the educational process that are not stipulated in the Academy’s regulations, adopting the results of scientific literature review, studying everything referred to it by the Council or the Director, and submitting appropriate recommendations and suggestions regarding them.

The law also stipulates that the text of Article (15) of Law No. (5) of 2014 shall be replaced with the following text:

The applicant to join the academy to obtain a bachelor’s degree in police sciences must meet the following conditions: He must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and hold a copy of the emirate’s registration. He must have a high school diploma in the advanced track or elite track with a percentage of no less than (75). %) or in the general track with a percentage of no less than (80%) or its equivalent. He must be of good conduct and behavior. He must pass the national and reserve service program. He must be no less than (17) years old and no more than (22) years old at the beginning of the year. academic, that he must pass the physical, medical and personal fitness tests determined by the academy, that he must not have previously resigned from the academy or been dismissed from it for any reason, that he must not have previously been dismissed from another college or from public service by a final judicial ruling or a final disciplinary decision, He must not have been convicted by a final ruling of a felony or misdemeanor against honor, trust, or public morals, or he must not have been dismissed from the police by a final ruling or decision. His height must not be less than (170) centimeters. He must pass the standard tests prescribed by the Ministry of Education.

It is permissible, by a decision of the Executive Council of the Emirate, to introduce, amend or cancel one or more of the conditions mentioned in this article, based on the Council’s proposal.