His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in his capacity as Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, issued a decision regarding the formation of the Academy’s Board of Trustees.

According to Resolution No. (1) of 2022 AD, the Board of Trustees of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah is formed under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and the membership of:

1. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Dhubaib, former director of King Saud University / Saudi Arabia.

2. Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saafin, former head of the Arabic language department at the University of Sharjah / Kingdom of Jordan.

3. Prof. Dr. Abdullah bin Saif Al-Tawbi, Director of the Center for Arabization, Translation and Interest in Arabic Language / Sultanate of Oman.

4. Dr. Muhammed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Academy of the Arabic Language in Sharjah.

5. Mr. Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority.

The term of membership in the Synod is four years, renewable for a similar period or periods, and those whose membership has expired may be reappointed.