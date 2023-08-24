His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in his capacity as President of Kalba University, issued a decision regarding the appointment of a Vice Chancellor of Kalba University.

The decision stipulated that Dr. Najwa Muhammad Dawood Al-Hosani be appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Kalba University, starting from the date of October 02, 2023 AD.