His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in his capacity as President of Kalba University, issued a decision regarding the appointment of a Vice Chancellor of Kalba University.
The decision stipulated that Dr. Najwa Muhammad Dawood Al-Hosani be appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Kalba University, starting from the date of October 02, 2023 AD.
