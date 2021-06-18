Sharjah (Union)

Yesterday morning, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected the electricity production project at the Hamriyah plant, which is one of the most recent projects of importance in the energy sector. The plant will generate 1,800 megawatts of electric power.

His Highness expressed his happiness with the acceleration witnessed by the project’s phases, which will ultimately affect the quality of electricity and meet the emirate’s energy needs, in conjunction with population growth, urban development and various projects in infrastructure and public utilities.

His Highness praised the cooperation of the Municipal Council and the residents of the Hamriyah region, who contributed with their cooperation to the acceleration of work on the project and the provision of the necessary support, praising the role of the project’s partners from agencies, companies and specialists in working to implement it with the best operating standards and energy production.

Sultan Al Qasimi listens to an explanation about the project during the tour

His Highness listened to an explanation from Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, about the stages of the Hamriya plant project, whose completion reached 86%. of 60%, which has a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions.

The project consists of three groups operating on a combined cycle system, each group can produce 600 MW and consists of a General Electric gas turbine with a production capacity of 400 MW, a heat recovery boiler, and a steam turbine with a capacity of 200 MW.

His Highness was briefed on the project’s operations room and learned how it works using the latest technologies in control and follow-up. The first of the complex groups began trial operation last April, with the main operation to start next November. The second group is expected to be completed in February 2022 and the third and final group in February 2023.