His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, announced that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved health insurance for Sharjah citizens aged 45 and above for treatment at the University Hospital in Sharjah, starting today, Monday, at a cost of 80 million dirhams..

The Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority explained, in his intervention on the “Direct Line” program broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, that the Authority will send an electronic link to the beneficiaries to activate their health insurance, and will link it to the Emirates ID card, where it will be possible to communicate with the Authority via the number 065091666 or via WhatsApp 0507856717..