Today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Sharjah Planetarium in its new design, which was developed and modernized, in the Academy building. Sharjah for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology.

The inauguration ceremony began with the reading of clear verses from the Holy Quran, and a visual presentation that touched on the most important updates that took place in the Sharjah Planetarium and the most important devices and equipment that were included in the dome, in addition to the achievements and challenges that faced those in charge of the development process.

The presentation indicated that all development processes came based on the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to expand and develop knowledge in this field, in addition to providing an opportunity for students, interested parties and the public to explore the universe.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he addressed the most prominent figures and achievements of the previous dome, saying: “Since its establishment in 2015, the Sharjah Planetarium at the University of Sharjah is the first in the region in terms of the technologies it contains and the area it enjoys, as its diameter reaches The interior is more than 18 meters long and can accommodate more than 200 people. With the expertise of its employees, it has remained the focus of attention and attention of astronomers, space scientists, university and school students, and the general public, and has received thousands of visitors from different age groups and from different countries of the world. With the development of technology in these scientific fields, we could not stand as observers, so we insistently wanted this Sharjah Planetarium to remain at the forefront and to be distinguished by its equipment with the latest technology, and all this was thanks to the sublime care and generous support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and the continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of the University.

The Director of the University of Sharjah addressed the most important updates that were made to the Sharjah Planetarium in terms of the programs used, the equipment for lighting and sound, and the high-quality control system, in addition to adding the entertainment element to meet the desire of students and the public of all ages, indicating that the planetarium will host many conferences and space scientists during the period Dr. Hamid Al-Nuaimi also thanked all the companies contributing to the project and the various university departments who exerted unremitting efforts and demonstrated excellence and creativity so that the project would be at this level of success and international standing.

After that, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, pressed the inauguration button, so that His Highness and the audience witnessed a scientific film presentation dealing with the sciences of space and astronomy. From several countries to establish this station, leading to the Emirati participation in the studies conducted by the station by sending two Emirati astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi.

The students of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology reviewed the most prominent results of the studies they conducted at the Sharjah Observatory, in cooperation with international external bodies, in terms of monitoring the movement of planets, stars and meteors.

His Highness honored the companies that participated in developing and providing solutions to modernize the Sharjah Planetarium, presenting them with shields and taking memorial photos with them.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah had toured the various departments of the Academy, where he visited the Center for Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensing, the Radio Astronomy Laboratory, the Meteorites Center and the library located at the Academy’s headquarters. An appropriate environment that helps them in their studies, and that serves students of various universities in the country and abroad.

During his tour of the mini-satellite laboratory, His Highness was briefed on the engineering model of the cubic satellite “SharjahSat 1”. His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the mechanism of the cube satellite and its most prominent specifications. ».

The modernization and development of the planetarium included adding the latest technologies available to specialized international companies, as it includes 8 main projectors supported by devices that are the first and highest of their kind for planetarium displays and a star projector. The new stage to operate in 4K and 8K.

Computer programs and astronomy and space simulators were developed through the installation of a number of modern software and simulators that simulate the planetarium and the high-level scientific, educational and technical events that take place in it, in addition to developing the control system concerned with controlling lighting, sound and image, and operating all servers and display devices in the dome. astrological.

Development has also been made on the Japanese Mega Star system, which is the optical star projector located in the center of the hall, which was developed to interconnect with the new system with high integration and synchronization that keep the Sharjah dome one of the most successful domes known as hybrid domes, that is, between the digital display and the visual display that simulates the nature and brilliance of the star scene. In the real sky, in addition to recreational laser show devices, which is a new initiative offered to students of all ages as well as the general public.

At the level of new scientific films, five new scientific films concerned with the sciences of space and astronomy, suitable for all ages, have been added to the previous eight shows, namely: The Birth of the Earth, Towards Mars: Towards a New Horizon, Beyond the Sun, Hunting Dark Matter: The Cosmic Ghost, Astronomy by colossal proportions.

The inauguration was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, President of the Family Affairs Authority, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Department. Public Works, Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, Omar bin Huraymel Al Shamsi, Head of the Human Resources Department, a number of local department directors, deputies of the University of Sharjah, faculty members, representatives of companies operating in the project, and students of the Academy.