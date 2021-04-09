Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated yesterday evening the activities of the 18th session of Sharjah Heritage Days under the slogan “Cultural Heritage brings us together” in Kalba, which will continue until April 11th.

Upon the arrival of His Highness, amid a great celebration of the family performed by the Sharjah National Team, and with the participation of a number of arts and heritage societies in the UAE, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured and attended various parts of the heritage area located in the Khor Kalba area. His Highness listened to Dr. Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, to explain about the type of participation and events that were included in the heritage days and the environments that represent the nature of the region and the corridors of the pavilions that tell stories and tales of the past, and bring back to mind the folk heritage rich in the authenticity of the city of Kalba, which was built by parents and grandparents with their efforts. And their fatigue. The days’ activities include the Environments Corner, which included the mountainous, coastal, marine and agricultural environment, as each environment contained the most important elements that distinguish it and express its social and economic life, and reflect its true reality that it was in the past. Al-Ayyam contains corners of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, which include platforms for heritage sites, folk medicine, Tuwaiyan, the Palm, the Crimean map, activities, documentation, professional art formation and guidance.

Among the pavilions is the House of Crafts, in which a group of craftswomen present their traditional crafts from different environments in the UAE, which are mountainous, nomadic, marine and agricultural. The heritage area contains the Othman Barout Collectibles Museum, which was established in recognition of his efforts in preserving heritage – the museum included types of weapons such as rifles, swords, daggers, pots, pottery, doors, agricultural and fishing tools, photographs and artistic models of archaeological sites from Sharjah. Al-Ayyam also included the Maryam Hilal Al-Zaabi Collection Museum, which included the contents and tools of old houses in the region, in addition to a number of other personal museums, facilities and homes of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage concerned with cultural heritage, which confirms the Institute’s mission, represented in its permanent slogan “Preserving the heritage .. we preserve Identity ». During his tour, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, got acquainted with the participation of the productive families in the city of Kalba, the wings of a number of government departments, the activities of the Child Village, and Al-Ayyam Theater programs and activities, which will present various paragraphs for various members of the community throughout the days of the festival. For a number of countries participating in the days. The days in the city of Kalba are witnessing participation from several countries, through which residents and visitors will learn about the elements and components of heritage in those countries and their various folk arts and traditional crafts, including: Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, Russia, Bulgaria, Spain and Bashkortostan, to present various popular performances that reflect the originality and heritage of the heritage. The activities include the Academic Committee program, which includes an exhibition that includes the outputs of the academic administration, its diplomas, and their organizational guides, in addition to an exhibition of manuscripts, a library of legacies, a workshop on the roots of the legacy, the presentation of Abru art, and several lectures and a workshop for children storytellers. Lyric and music, the art of the Ayyala, Dan, the Nahat al-Bahariya, and “The Nuban”, and the participation of the war band, and other foreign arts.

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates the breakwater project in Kalba city

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also inaugurated the Kalba Beach Corniche, which is one of the development projects that aims to raise the efficiency of the infrastructure and provide services to the people of the region, its visitors and beach-goers.

His Highness unveiled a board through the Kalba Beach and cut the traditional ribbon to mark the opening of the Corniche, and with the presentation of the popular artistic performances from the Sharjah National Team, His Highness toured around the Corniche, which extends over a length of 9.4 km and has been provided with many elements, facilities and services development.

His Highness listened to an explanation from Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, advisor to the Department of Planning and Survey, about the details of the project, which included adding a path to the Corniche Road to become 3 lanes on both sides, in addition to implementing a service street along the Corniche, and adding 3000 car parks, 82 of which are for people with disabilities.

The Corniche was supplemented with many additional services, such as a 7.6 km long and 4 meters wide rubber running track, shaded sea-facing seats and pedestrian crossing paths and changing the beach floor to a degree commensurate with walking and sitting by adding clean and white sand of 50 cm thickness and 95,000 cubic meters. The Corniche is also completely decorated with green areas and trees, as more than 1500 trees were planted along the beach to match the picturesque nature of the corniche and to give an additional outlet for the corniche’s goers and visitors.

As part of the development of the networks associated with the Kalba Corniche, the level of the road was raised with the implementation of the rainwater drainage network in order to protect the installations from natural conditions and tides, and many decorative architectural elements and lighting were added to match the various aesthetic aspects of the cornice.

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates the Khor Kalba fort and reviews the plans for the heritage museum design

Yesterday afternoon, His Highness inaugurated the Khor Kalba fort. His Highness toured the various parts of the fort, familiarizing himself with the various collectibles and finds displayed in one of its halls, which were found through excavations and excavations, as some of these collections and finds date back to before Christ, some since the eighteenth century BC, and some of them are older than that. Much, a few of the many groups found. These collectibles and their industries varied, some of them are made of porcelain, some of them are made of stones, and some collections are distinguished by the presence of inscriptions on them, indicating specific symbols from previous civilizations, as well as there are some metal holdings that were used in those stages of time, and tools that were used in the manufacture of doors Housewares, ships and locks. Among the finds are also stone inscriptions, a rock with an inscription depicting two animals, one looks like a sheep and the other like a turtle, and vessels made of fine stone from the Bronze Age, and a pottery chip with a drawing depicting a number of camels, a porcelain cup, and a cup of chlorite, imported from the bacterium region In Afghanistan, about 2700 BC. From the Iron Age, a stone was used to grind copper ore, / 600 – 1100 BC / and from the modern era, a small imported ceramic jar / circa 1900 – 1920 /. The construction of the Khor Kalba Fort dates back to approximately 1745, in the eighteenth century AD, and its total area is approximately 1,435 meters. It is characterized by its four unequal walls. The northern wall is approximately 39.70 cm long, and the southern wall is approximately 38.40 cm long. The age of the ancient village represented by the discovered houses below the fort extends to about 500 years. The construction of the fort was carried out in two stages, the first began in 1755 AD, and the second was in 1820.

Ruler of Sharjah lays the foundation stone for Souq Al-Jubail in Kalba

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi was also briefed on the plans for designing the Kalba Heritage Museum project, which will be held on the seashore and take the sail of ships as a distinctive shape for it. The museum will include various and many sections that tell about the region’s heritage, aspects of social, economic and even political life, and features of the professions, fashion and food. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah laid, yesterday afternoon, the cornerstone of the Jubail Market project in Kalba City, one of the specialized service projects that will provide and facilitate all the needs of families and families in the region. The Jubail market project in Kalba is considered an ideal destination within the various development plans in the city, as it will provide families and visitors who are shoppers with many integrated services.

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates the field of the heritage mosque

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated yesterday afternoon “Friday” the field of the heritage mosque, which is located on the Kalba Beach Road.

Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates the heritage mosque square in the city of Kalba

The square is one of the important tourist sites, as it is surrounded by a number of landmarks, including the Khor Kalba fort from the north, the new Al-Qalaa mosque from the south, and the developed Kalba Corniche from the east, and the square includes a number of important building elements such as the traditional Sayadin Mosque «Saif Mosque Bin Ghanem »and the water fountain.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pressed the button to turn on the fountain, which is considered one of the distinctive tourist elements, and is an indication of the city’s welcoming of its visitors, and it contains 27 nozzles that push water towards the center of the fountain, in addition to the middle nozzle that releases water to a height ranging between 8 and 10 meters. The fountain has a variety of lights that change with different occasions and celebrations.

The Al-Sayadin Heritage Mosque is one of the oldest mosques, in which fishermen used to pray in the past before and after they went to fish. The mosque was built of coral marine stone and plaster, in addition to its roofing with supports made of palm fronds and trunks of jandal, and it was restored and added lighting that gives an aesthetic character to the site. The important mosque.