His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, confirmed that efforts to support the Arabic language continue through meetings of scholars with each other, and continuous support for centers working in the same field to ensure its continuity, and appreciation of the efforts of specialists and researchers. By honoring them and motivating them to research the treasures of the Arabic language, with the importance of publishing their theses and research.

This came during His Highness's honoring this morning at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi's residence, the winners of the sixth session of the Sharjah Award for Linguistic and Lexical Studies.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the attendees, noting that the efforts of scholars in linguistic academies and their meeting in Sharjah is a great gain for the service of the Arabic language. His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to those working in various fields related to the Arabic language who have scientific and research efforts.

His Highness indicated that work is underway to provide an endowment to serve centers for Arabic culture and language, such as Arab theatre, poetry and literature, and others, due to the importance of continuing the work of these centers, which represent a real renaissance in the Arab world and points of scientific and cognitive radiation. “The momentum that this language had must be restored.” And given its previous literature, such as poetry, stories, novels, and other things, it must be revived again, and with the efforts of virtuous people and scholars, we begin to do so.” His Highness added, “I take the Arabic language seriously and I do not say on the sidelines of life, because it is part of the faith, and every Muslim must learn and speak the Arabic language.”

In his speech, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah addressed the importance of the award in providing the specialized Arab library with diverse, high-level research in various fields that were not available before and are constantly increasing. His Highness pointed out that scholars have a lot of research and they must be helped to publish it and make it available to readers through various means. To benefit all lovers of the Arabic language and to benefit from it in research and information.

His Highness honored the winners of the two pillars of the award in its sixth session, congratulating them for their participation and their keenness to provide scientific research to enrich the Arab library.

The first place award in the linguistic studies axis, “Studies that dealt with learning the Arabic language and teaching it to its children and to non-native speakers,” was won by Dr. Amhamed Moulay Abu Bakr Ismaili for his book, “Applied Linguistics and Teaching the Arabic Language to Speakers of Other Languages,” and Dr. Muhammad Al-Sahbi Omar Bazawi won the second place award for the same axis for His book: “One of the Issues of Teaching the Arabic Language as a Second Language.”

In the axis of lexical studies, “Making a Linguistic Dictionary: Study and Writing,” the first prize was won by Dr. Maitham Muhammad Ali for his book, “Abu Al-Ala’s Dictionary of Chapters and Objectives,” which consists of five parts. The second prize for this topic was won by three scientists: Dr. Mahmoud Al-Ashiri, Dr. Abdel Ati Hawari, Dr. Muhammad Al-Badrashini, they participated in two volumes of a book entitled “Permissible Linguistic Credit.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al-Asmi, Director General of the Arab Education Bureau for the Gulf States, delivered a speech in which he appreciated the great efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in the cultural and knowledge fields in general and in supporting the Arabic language in particular, pointing out that this is the result of insightful vision and sound directives. And the great interest of His Highness.

Al-Asimi discussed Sharjah’s efforts in many fields related to the Arabic language, and its sponsorship and honoring of geniuses and scholars who excel in it, which contributes to developing efforts to disseminate the language and scientific research in it, pointing out that the Sharjah Award for Linguistic and Lexical Studies has worked to encourage scholars for more achievements in its axes and all. This is in favor of the Arabic language, which deserves every appreciation.

For his part, Dr. Abdel Fattah Al-Hagamari, the award coordinator, addressed in his speech on behalf of the award’s jury what the award offers to the Arab arena in the field of the Arabic language, so that it has become a distinguished and distinguished position among the Arab and international awards, especially since the timing of choosing to honor the award winners every year falls on the eighteenth of December. It is International Arabic Language Day.

The award coordinator added: “You, His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, gave the Arabic language your generous care and said that it is the most noble and noble of languages. What has increased its goodness and sweetness is that the Qur’an is recited in it, the call to prayer is recited in it, prayers are opened and concluded in it, and the sciences, arts, and knowledge were written down in it, and all nations benefited from it.” .

Al-Hajamari addressed the objectives and results of the award, pointing out that it is a scientific honor added to the honors that aim to support research and intellectual production in the field of linguistic and lexical studies, and it contributed to creating a new dynamism that motivated researchers to highlight the scientific aspects of the Arabic language, within a sober and value-added framework, which attests to that. Her previous topics focused on many topics, including: the Arabic language in light of modern linguistic theories, the historical dictionary of the Arabic language, Arabic linguistics and discourse analysis, in addition to the Arabic dictionary, modern techniques, style and stylistics in analyzing Qur’anic discourse.

Al-Hakmari concluded his speech by thanking and appreciating His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the great interest that His Highness attaches to this award, the scope of which has expanded in all Arab and Islamic countries, noting that it has encouraged researchers and linguists to exert more research efforts and promote Arabic linguistic thought, congratulating the award winners. Which they well deserved.

Dr. Maitham Muhammad Ali, in a speech on behalf of his fellow winners in this session, expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for His Highness’s patronage and motivation for scholars, expressing their happiness with this honor, and pointing out that participating and winning the award is a great incentive to provide more research in the Arabic language, which is witnessing Sharjah's efforts have led to a major scientific renaissance, as it provides accurate scientific research in various branches of the language related to traditional studies in grammar, morphology, rhetoric, prosody, philology, and phonetics, or modern branches such as applied linguistics, semiotics, discourse analysis, and lexicography.

He praised the qualitative addition that the award provides to the Arabic library by stimulating linguistic researchers to write in various precise branches of knowledge in the broad, fertile and rich field of the Arabic language, as it has become a pilgrimage for them and they eagerly await it every year to participate and learn about the two new axes of the competition.

At the conclusion of the honoring ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah took souvenir photos with the winners, the award’s Board of Trustees and the Scientific Committee.

The honoring ceremony was attended, alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by Jamal Salem Al-Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University, Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Dr. Amhamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Director of Al Qasimia University, and Abdullah Khalaf Al Hosani, Secretary General. The Holy Qur’an Academy in Sharjah, and a number of jury members.