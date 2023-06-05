His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to maintain the scholarships that were granted during the current academic year to the children of former employees at the University of Sharjah, before the employees moved administratively to Khorfakkan University, and to coordinate between the two universities regarding scholarships for the children of employees, as of next academic year.
