His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today directed the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah to write a letter to the Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, including the names of students who were accepted into the university and did not obtain their university number before the closing of registration for the scholarships offered by the Authority, to accept them and grant them scholarships unless they violate the conditions.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said in a telephone interview on the “Direct Line” programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television: “We have directed the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah to write a letter to the Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority stating that according to the orders of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to accept students who have been accepted into the university and have not obtained a university number before the closing of registration for the scholarships offered by the Authority, we send you their numbers and names to grant them the scholarships unless they violate the conditions of the Authority.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added: “What is meant here is the students who have already been accepted at the University of Sharjah recently, and not everyone who applies now we ask the university to accept. We do not have the right to tell the University of Sharjah to accept, as acceptance has conditions. As for applicants to the University of Kalba, Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid, the university provides them with scholarships directly after accepting their applications and registering them for study if they meet the conditions. The university is the one that gives them the scholarship, and this system has been in place for a year at the University of Kalba and two years at Khorfakkan, and these are all well-known experiences. Thank God, work is proceeding quickly at the University of Al Dhaid, in terms of the new building, forming the teaching staff and developing curricula.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said, “The University of Dhaid has the facilities required for study that are not available in many universities, such as vegetable and fruit farms located in the Jebel Deem heights, as well as wheat, dairy, poultry and cow farms. We also have a honey production project, where the bees that produce it feed on trees that receive special care and are never sprayed with chemicals. Thank God, honey has been produced from Jebel Deem from olive trees that are free of any type of pesticides. We now have a major project, which is the pastures project, where we are developing these pastures by upgrading the types and breeds of sheep to produce milk and high-quality meat. There is a veterinary clinic affiliated with the university in each pasture. We also have the names project, and we will talk about it after the summer vacation, God willing.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded his speech with good news for parents who registered their children in government nurseries in Sharjah, saying: “We inform those who registered their children in Sharjah nurseries that they have been accepted.”