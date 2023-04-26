His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, today directed the appointment of 297 citizens to the staff of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority.
This directive was announced by Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority.
