His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the appointment of 297 citizens to the staff of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority.

This directive was announced by the Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, in an intervention on the direct line program, which is broadcast by the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority.