Sharjah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, the activities of the fourth session of the Sharjah International Conference on the History of Science for Arabs and Muslims “Scientific Legacy and its Contemporary Effects”, organized by the College of Science under the umbrella of the Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Science, were launched. For Arabs and Muslims at the University of Sharjah.

The conference is held in cooperation with the Universities of Cologne in Germany and King Abdulaziz in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and with the participation of a group of scholars, researchers and directors of universities, research centers, libraries and international museums, as the number of registrants in the conference exceeded 900 people with the participation of more than 40 Arab and Islamic countries and other countries, and the activities will continue to three. Days by default through the “Zoom” application.

The opening session began with a speech by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, delivered on behalf of His Highness Dr. Hamid Majool Al Nuaimi, President of the University, during which he welcomed the attendees, saying: “Perhaps the great importance made it necessary for us all to challenge the circumstances that can Preventing the holding of this conference as the circumstances of the viral epidemic, as I mentioned and others, lie not only in the importance of these sciences, and the importance of what these sciences have made in the contemporary human civilization in which we live and the world today lives in all its different civilizational and modern cultures and at all levels of civilization, which are based on the major components of This civilization, rather this importance lies in the fact that the great, great and most important percentage of these sciences have been employed by the peoples of these civilizations, by building modern components in their scientific and technical depths on the basis of these Arab and Islamic sciences, without considering or taking into account the makers of components This civilization, its theories, and its basic scientific, intellectual and cognitive visions of the Arabs and Muslims, and even ignored them mainly among many of these peoples, that is why we wanted this For a conference to be held to consolidate the status and value of these Arab and Islamic sciences in building the civilizational and modern components that we live in today at all global levels, and to affirm our right as Arabs and Muslims in these sciences, and what it has been able to achieve for the whole world and in various scientific and knowledge fields ».

For his part, Dr. Hamid Majoul Al-Nuaimi, the university’s director, said in his speech: “The scientific progress that the world witnessed today and every day is due to a great deal of its components, due to the treasures that the segments of our Arab and Muslim scholars reaped in various fields and fields of culture and knowledge. , Especially the scientific ones.

In his speech, Dr. Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, praised the successful selection of the conference title, which is “Scientific Heritage and its Contemporary Effects”, as it is a comprehensive and imped out title that evokes the major scientific contributions made by Muslim scholars throughout history.

Opening session

The opening session of the conference included speeches by the main speakers of the conference, namely Dr. Irwin Andreas Eckart, Professor of Physics at the University of Cologne in Germany, who provided an introductory overview of his scientific study, entitled The Milky Way in Arab Culture between the Eighth and Fifteenth Centuries AD, and the role of the Islamic scholar Ibn al-Haytham in this Domain, as it will be presented during the third major session of the conference.

Dr. Jan-Peter Hagin Dick, a professor of mathematics at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands, presented many scientific tools that were used in the Middle Ages by Muslim scholars in determining directions, dimensions and times, and recent studies have proven their extreme accuracy, including tools for determining the qiblah and the distance between Mecca. Discovered by Al-Biruni, and the astrolabe, which shows the map of stars and galaxies and their coordinates, Professor Anshari spoke to the Director of the University of Mindanao, Republic of the Philippines, about the role of Muslims in the local renaissance of the Philippines, and their contributions in various scientific and cultural fields in it.