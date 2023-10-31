His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, chaired this morning the meeting of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, at its headquarters in the University City.

During the meeting, His Highness praised the Academy’s achievements during the year in the various programs and initiatives it is working on, whose efforts culminated in the success of completing 31 new volumes of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, in addition to enhancing efforts to preserve the language and empower its speakers.

His Highness appreciated the efforts of the members of the Board of Trustees of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, thanking them for their keenness to support the Academy’s work and their bright vision that serves the Academy’s objectives and contributes to improving and perfecting its work.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the most important statistics regarding the numbers of roots, entries, and workers on the historical dictionary, which numbered more than 500, including editors, experts, auditors, and general rapporteurs, in addition to those working in the administrative and technical fields.

The Council also discussed the most important activities carried out by the Academy during the year, including linguistic councils, and major projects and events sponsored by the Academy in Europe and Africa, in a way that strengthens relations with entities specialized in the Arabic language and its teaching, supports the development of their work and reaches many segments of Arabic speakers.

The Council reviewed the outcomes of the Al-Lissan Council program, which operates under the umbrella of the Academy and attracts delegations of students studying the Arabic language in foreign countries, enabling them to learn and practice the Arabic language by studying at the Academy. 40 male and female students graduated from the program.

He also reviewed the most important recommendations that came out of the Conference on Arabic Language Studies in Europe, which was held during the past two days, appreciating the importance of the recommendations that the conference reached after discussion by scholars, experts, and specialists in the Arabic language from various countries.

The Council also discussed the Academy’s proposed programs and projects plans for next year, which will contribute to achieving its goals through new qualitative projects that enhance the major role that the Academy plays in serving the Arabic language.

The meeting was attended by: Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saafin, former head of the Arabic Language Department at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Abdullah bin Saif Al-Toubi, Director of the Center for Arabization, Translation and Interest in the Arabic Language in the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Imhamed Safi Al-Mustaghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, and Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. And TV.