Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, chaired yesterday morning a meeting with a number of senior officials on human resource policies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting, which was held at the residence of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, discussed a number of issues related to the development of general policies for human resources, and the follow-up of the employment file that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah attaches great attention to and continuous follow-up. The meeting dealt with following up on a set of previous directives related to a number of studies on current and future job opportunities, and working to provide them with the best systems and procedures that are in the interest of job seekers.

The meeting also included a discussion on the continuous development of recruitment systems and databases to ensure keeping pace with modern services and providing them in the fastest and most modern ways.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Social Services Department, Omar bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Head of the Human Resources Department, and a number of officials of the Human Resources Department.