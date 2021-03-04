Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the second phase of the Sharjah Education Academy, which is concerned with developing the professional capabilities of educational cadres and conferring professional and university qualifications specialized in the field of education.

This came during his visit yesterday morning to the Sharjah Special Education Authority building, and his Highness was briefed on the academy’s strategy, work plans and its three main tracks, which were identified after reviewing more than 40 leading universities and a group of institutions specialized in professional development from different parts of the world, including those It is known for its teaching and tutoring programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and Finland.

The tracks are the professional development track, the academic track, and the research and studies track, where the first track offers programs that contribute to the development of schools as institutions, and programs that target teachers and educational leaders as individuals, while the academic track gives participants the opportunity to obtain professional diplomas, masters and doctorates, and the research and studies track provides research Academic services for the educational field, and forward-looking research that relies on artificial intelligence and building a new education model to support decision-makers.

Sultan Al Qasimi reviews the plans and programs of the Academy

The Sharjah Education Academy is an official body accredited to grant university qualifications and empower specialists in the educational field, as it presented 65 workshops on its platform, in which more than 55 thousand educational personnel from 11 countries around the world participated, since its inception in March 2020 until this day.

The Academy offers its professional and university programs, in cooperation with a number of local, regional and international bodies, and includes a number of local and international universities and colleges and institutions specialized in qualifying and training teachers, administrative cadres and educational leaders.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority launched the online portal of the Sharjah Academy for Education in June of last year, as a first stage towards launching the digital academy, with the aim of changing the form of education, keeping pace with its requirements, and facing its challenges, in sympathy with the repercussions of the new Corona virus pandemic, in a way that contributes to strengthening and developing the work system. In the educational field at various levels.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, was briefed on the plans of the Sharjah Academy for Education building, which will be a great addition that contributes to implementing the programs and activities of the Academy in an ideal educational environment. The building will include many training halls, workshops, specialized laboratories, a theater and administrative offices, as well as providing the best modern technologies in the field of training and education.

His Highness was accompanied during his visit by Engineer: Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Dr. Muhaddha Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.