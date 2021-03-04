His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today approved the second phase of the development of the Sharjah Education Academy, which is concerned with strengthening the professional capabilities of educational cadres and granting professional and university qualifications in the field of education.

This came during his visit this morning to the Sharjah Special Education Authority building, where he was briefed on the Academy’s strategy, work plans and its three main tracks that were identified after reviewing more than 40 leading universities and a group of institutions specialized in professional development from different parts of the world, including the well-known. With its teaching and educational programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and Finland.

The tracks are the professional development track, the academic track, and the research and studies track, where the first track offers programs that contribute to the development of schools as institutions, and programs that target teachers and educational leaders as individuals, while the academic track provides participants with the opportunity to obtain professional diplomas, masters and doctorates, and the research and studies track provides research. Academic services for the educational field, and forward-looking research that relies on artificial intelligence and building a new education model to support decision-makers.

The Sharjah Education Academy is an official body accredited to grant university qualifications and empower specialists in the educational field, as 65 workshops have been presented on its platform, in which more than 55 thousand educational personnel from 11 countries around the world have participated since its inception in March 2020 until today.

The Academy offers its professional and university programs in cooperation with a number of local, regional and international bodies, including a number of local and international universities and colleges and institutions specialized in qualifying and training teachers, administrative cadres and educational leaders.

The Academy seeks to empower all teachers of various disciplines to have educational qualifications, to implement a certain number of hours for vocational training for each educational category annually, to adopt the hybrid education pattern and radical change in light of the pandemic, and the educational field need to acquire new skills, and the design of the academic model is based on monitoring needs The actual work of schools, studying the factors of success and failure, promoting a culture of continuous improvement, and measuring the impact of workshops on school performance.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority launched the online portal of the Sharjah Academy for Education in June of last year, as a first stage towards launching the digital academy, with the aim of changing the form of education, keeping pace with its requirements, and facing its challenges, in sympathy with the repercussions of the new Corona virus pandemic, in a way that contributes to strengthening and developing the work system. In the educational field at various levels.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, reviewed the plans of the Sharjah Academy for Education building, which will be a great addition that contributes to implementing the programs and activities of the Academy in an ideal educational environment. The building will include many training halls, workshops, specialized laboratories, a theater and administrative offices, and it will also be equipped with the best modern technologies in the field of training and education.

His Highness was accompanied during his visit by Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Dr. Muhaddatha Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.





