Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday approved the promotion of 231 officers and 1,600 non-commissioned officers at the Sharjah Police General Command, and 14 officers and 41 non-commissioned officers at the Academy of Police Sciences.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his highest thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their continuous support to the Sharjah Police, and their great interest in following up the affairs of their affiliated children. and their keenness to achieve their stability and career advancement, and to enable them to exert maximum efforts and energies in serving their country and carrying out their duties in a manner that responds to the aspirations and ambitions of their wise leadership.

Major General Saif Al Shamsi extended his congratulations and blessings to all Sharjah Police employees who were included in the promotion decision, expressing his aspirations that the promotion would be an incentive for them to double their efforts and give, and to achieve excellence and excellence in their fields of work in loyalty to their homeland and society. He called on everyone to unite and collaborate to exert more effort and effort for the sake of serving the country and the citizen.