His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved an amount of 60 million dirhams to provide the Municipality of Sharjah City with heavy equipment and machinery, in order to meet the needs of the emirate’s municipalities, represented in settling the lands of the residential projects of the Sharjah Housing Program, in addition to the requests of citizens to settle their residential lands. Granted by the government.

These generous directives come from His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, to keep pace with the increasing demands for residential lands and housing projects that are being implemented by the Sharjah Housing Program, which makes the Municipality of Sharjah make more efforts to settle lands, implement requests in less time and accelerate the pace of completion, and will also enable other municipalities in The emirate is able to benefit from this blessing by providing a sufficient number of machinery and heavy equipment that it needs.