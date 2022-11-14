His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of a site for the establishment of a commercial center affiliated with the Sharjah Cooperative Society from the northern side of “Souk Sharq” in Khorfakkan.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also directed the speedy implementation of Khor Fakkan Road to Al-Suyuh Suburb and Al-Mawrada areas 5 and 6.

In implementation of the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Roads have made it clear that, within 3 weeks, work on the project of implementing an entrance from Khorfakkan Road to the suburb of Al-Suyuh and Al-Mawrada areas 5 and 6.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the Sharjah Police General Command to prepare a project with a clear methodology to reduce the risk of motorcycles used to deliver orders in Sharjah, by including a national company working in the field to prevent traffic accidents and dangerous behaviors.