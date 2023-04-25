His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 834 jobs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

And he announced this accreditation yesterday, through the “Direct Line” program, which is broadcast by the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority.

The jobs included 545 jobs within the replacement project in Sharjah Police, 30 jobs in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Kalba, 16 jobs in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Al Dhaid, 22 jobs in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Khor Fakkan, and 10 jobs in the Initiatives Implementation Authority projects in Dibba Al-Hisn. 8 jobs in the projects of the Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah, 50 jobs in Kalba University, 50 jobs in Al Dhaid University, 25 jobs in the wheat farm building, 18 jobs in Maliha Pasture, 30 jobs in Al Nuzha Pasture in Al Madam, and 30 jobs in Washah Pasture in Al Dhaid .

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi approved an amount of 100 million dirhams to start the first phase of the project to reduce the fires of towers and residential and commercial buildings, which includes 40 towers in the city of Sharjah.

The Director of Technical Services at the Municipality of Sharjah, Eng. Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, confirmed the replacement of combustible aluminum facades in these towers with ones that are resistant to them.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi directed yesterday to merge the second and third phases of the Sharjah wheat project “Seven Sanabel” into one phase, which includes 26 axes on an area of ​​1900 hectares.

The head of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, Engineer Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, confirmed in an intervention on the “Direct Line” program that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah directed the urgency of the project to produce the largest amount of wheat to meet the needs of the market, provided that work begins next season.