His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved 18 additional scholarships for national students, in the category of people with disabilities, in the academic year 2023-2024, to enable them to complete their academic career, in cooperation with the Resource Center for People with Disabilities, affiliated to « Al Sharekah University”.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, directed the “Sharjah Housing” program to hand over 151 government homes to citizens in the Al-Saf complex in Kalba, during the next month, provided that the second phase, consisting of 263 homes, will be completed and delivered at the beginning of next year.