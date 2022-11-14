Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to allocate a site for the establishment of a commercial center affiliated with the Sharjah Cooperative Society from the northern side of the “Sharq Market” in Khorfakkan.

His Highness also directed the speedy implementation of the Khorfakkan road to the suburb of Al-Siuh and the Al-Morada areas 5 and 6, in addition to directing the Sharjah Police General Command to prepare a project with a clear methodology to reduce the danger of motorcycles used to deliver orders in Sharjah, by including a national company working in the field to prevent traffic accidents and dangerous behaviors.

And in implementation of the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority indicated that it will complete within 3 weeks work on a project to implement an entrance from Khorfakkan Road to the Al-Siuh suburb and Al-Morada areas 5 and 6.