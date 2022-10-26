The book of love, which brings together the peoples of the Emirates and Egypt, expands, as it includes many and many pages, and in the first of it, you attend luminous models and authentic statures, which did not differentiate between the two countries, and considered them as one heart, and an authentic entity that extends from the banks of the Gulf to the Nile, and comes at the forefront of these symbols His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who, when the biography of Egypt comes, talks about it as if it were a piece of his heart, as His Highness was attached to her name even before he drank from its Nile, according to the creator of “self-narration”, a graduate The Faculty of Agriculture, Cairo University, was proud of its loyal graduate, as His Highness has always been close to it, and awarded him its highest degree, an honorary doctorate in social sciences, describing His Highness as “carrying the torches of light and wisdom among his family, people and peoples of the Arab nation as a symbol of its authentic symbols.” He received many honors and honors that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah deserves.

rare example

In the story of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the “Mother of the World” – which is always in his mind – features are evident from the slogan “Egypt and the Emirates are one heart” and the ties that unite the two brotherly countries and the rare fraternal relations for example, as he – as his country – does not wait for time to think when His “second homeland” is in crisis, and just like the Emirates, which are the first to take the initiative and rise in defining moments, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also does not wait to be asked or summoned in any difficult circumstance the “guarded” is going through, and the examples are too many to count. And, with high eminence and chivalry, he repeats: “This is not a favor… Rather, it is part of giving back to Egypt.” On another occasion, His Highness said: “We are with Egypt and we will not delay… No one knows Egypt’s standing with us.”

When the Scientific Complex in Cairo was burnt down in 2011, and its treasures were burnt, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reassured everyone. His Highness – at the time, he was conducting medical examinations in Paris, but he was concerned about what was happening in the heart of Egypt – that his private library contains many original manuscripts that were affected by the fire in those unfortunate events, including the book “Description of Egypt”, and rare publications and maps that he will present as a loving gift to Egypt and its people. He also undertook the restoration of the Scientific Complex at his own expense and the restoration of the Egyptian House of Books at Bab al-Khalq, in order to help preserve the history of Egypt.

Countless initiatives

Wholesale initiatives, presented by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, as an expression of his love for Egypt in various fields, and here is just a review of a number of them with regard to the aspect of science and culture and its people, as the Pension Fund of the Egyptian Writers Union supported, in 2008, a generous grant (21 million Egyptian pounds). In addition to the establishment of the House of the Egyptian Society for Historical Studies in 2001, the development of the new research laboratories complex at the Faculty of Agriculture, the establishment of a library and information center at the same faculty, support for the new central library of Cairo University, the establishment of an institute for training and technology at the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, which cost 50 million pounds, and others. Among the projects that serve researchers and intellectuals in Egypt, His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed: “Cairo University taught me agriculture, and Egypt taught me culture, and that Egypt’s preference is great over me, but rather over the entire Arab world,” as His Highness said during his visit to Cairo University, during a ceremony organized On the occasion of being awarded the Distinguished Personality Shield for 2018, in appreciation and gratitude for what he did to the university, and as one of its most prominent graduates.

His Highness added during the same ceremony: “Consider me as one of you because I belong to this university, which founded me with the correct academic thought. It was Egypt that provided me with the culture that had a great impact on my life, which in turn was reflected in my country.”

Loving in word and deed

Egypt and its memories are present in the two books of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah: “The Talk of Memory” and “Narrative of the Self”, beginning with his feelings when he learned of the tripartite aggression against Egypt in 1956, and what he did at that time when he was at such an early age, and after his visit to Cairo in 1965 from The order of joining the Faculty of Agriculture, the details of the student who preferred agriculture to medicine and other top faculties, the pivotal station in the year of the setback, and feelings that His Highness separates in poetry, prose and deeds.

After His Highness assumed power in Sharjah, in July 1973, he visited the city of Suez, and some of the front posts of the Egyptian armed forces on the front, during which he saw the Bar Lev Line and the fortifications built on it, and met with the officers and soldiers, and saluted them for their high spirits, assuring them of his belief in their victory in their upcoming battle. Indeed, victory came a few months later, in October.

Ruler of Sharjah:

“Egypt provided me with a culture that had a great impact on my life, which in turn was reflected in my country.”

Residence .. «lived here»

In a touch of loyalty, the Egyptian government recently included the former residence of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, while he was studying in Cairo, as part of its pioneering project “Live Here”, which celebrates the most important historical and cultural figures who lived in the land of Kinana, and contributed to enriching the cultural and artistic movement in Egypt.

His Highness’ residence address in Cairo during his studies was: 7 A Abi Imama Street – Dokki – Giza.